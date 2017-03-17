Audrey Nisbet’s senior exhibit tells a story through wood burning

A reception for the senior exhibit of Audrey Nisbet will take place on Friday, March 31 at 4 p.m. in the Hammons Gallery in Mabee Fine Arts.

Nisbet’s exhibit will use the artistic medium of wood burning as a mode of storytelling. The wood burnings will document a variety of subjects: portraits of Nisbet’s friends and family, a panoramic view of her neighborhood, as well as images from Japanese mythology and children’s literature.

“Trees have been around forever, and their rings tell stories, so I thought it was nice to just continue their stories by putting more stories on them,” said Nisbet, an art and graphic design major from Arkadelphia.

The exhibit is the product of several interests Nisbet has discovered as a student at Ouachita.

“I’m an English minor, so I loved taking Dr. Amy Sonheim’s Children’s Literature class, to learn about fairytales and stuff like that, and Dr. Wink’s Mythology class, and I took Japanese as well, so I kind of just combined them all with my artwork,” Nisbet said.

Nisbet also participated in an independent study on Japanese mythology under Dr. Wink.

“We just discovered that it was so integrated in their culture that you couldn’t tell what was part of the myth and what was actually fact,” Nisbet said.

According to Nisbet, her fascination with Japanese mythology came from a desire to look back to her roots.

“I’m actually Indonesian, but I loved Asian culture, and I guess the mix between Japanese technology as well as their connection to the past… it was always such an interesting combination to me,” Nisbet said.

Even the art of wood burning is a passion for Nisbet, who discovered her interest when a professor suggested she attempt to learn a new medium. Since then, she has developed a love for the art form that shows in the hours and hours of practice from her time at Ouachita.

“It’s all experimentation when it comes to wood burning, because if you make a mistake, you can’t go back and fix it,” Nisbet said.

The exhibit will be open to the public March 30-April 7.

By staff writer, Garrett Moore