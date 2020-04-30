Brides face wedding uncertainty due to COVID-19 with their faith

COVID-19 has changed the world for us all in some way or another. Many Ouachita brides-to-be are especially being effected due to this pandemic.

Bethany Courtney

Ouachita seniors Bethany Courtney and Tyler Dunkan were planning to get married on May 22, 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused them to reevaluate.

Courtney and Dunkan have decided to forego the traditional wedding ceremony they previously planned. Since there isn’t a definite end to the pandemic, the two couldn’t be confident about setting a postponed ceremony date.

“We are thinking about not waiting until May 22 and instead just eloping somewhere with just our parents there right after classes end,” Courtney said.

Through the disappointment and sacrifice that went into this decision, the couple remains at peace because of their faith in God.

“Honestly, I have had so much peace about this that I know could only be from God. Tyler and I both do!” Courtney said.

Courtney and Dunkan are planning to celebrate with their friends and family as a married couple once the coronavirus has passed.

In this time of waiting, planning and re-planning, Courtney has clung to the confidence she has in God’s will for her marriage, accepting that a wedding ceremony is not the most important part of this special milestone.

“I feel called to be married to Tyler and I don’t need a big fancy dream wedding to do that! I think sometimes brides forget that we have a wedding to get married, we don’t get married to have a wedding. I really am just as excited as I was before to marry Tyler,” Courtney said.

Lauren Archer

The coronavirus has affected more than just the wedding date for Archer and her fiancé.

“Sam and I were planning to get married on June 20, 2020, but with the coronavirus, all of our plans got thrown into the air. Not only did our wedding plans become unknown, but so did our job plans and where we would live,” Archer said.

The two have had to make hard decisions that impact not only themselves but also their close friends and family. Knowing this would be a challenging process, the couple continuously brought their complicated dilemma to God in prayer.

“When we realized that our wedding would most likely not be going as planned, especially since his parents live overseas and would not be able to get here, we decided it was time to discuss other options and pray for the Lord’s will to be done,” Archer said.

After much prayer, the two feel confident in their decision to have a smaller wedding in May.

“After lots of praying and discussing, we found it best to get married on May 8, 2020! We moved it up a month and a half so that we are able to make all of these next big life decisions together. This will not be the typical wedding though. It will be very simple, with only my parents and siblings there,” Archer said.

While the official wedding will have to be family only, the two look forward to celebrating with all the special people in their lives once the coronavirus has passed.

“We will have a big wedding ceremony in the fall, when hopefully the virus will be over and all of our friends and family can attend without fear of getting sick,” Archer said.

While the couple never imagined having to change their wedding plans due to a pandemic, this challenging season has strengthened their faith.

“Through this time, it has drawn us closer to the Lord than we have been in a while. He tends to do that, you know? When our situations aren’t the best, we tend to draw to Him more. He has guided us and directed us in every step, and we are confident in saying this is what we believe the Lord is showing us to do next. Even though these haven’t been easy decisions to make, we are very excited about the future and what the Lord is going to do next,” Archer said.

Carlee Hutchins

Like Archer and her fiancé, Ouachita Juniors Carlee Hutchins and Caleb West also chose June 20, 2020 for their wedding day and are now having to reevaluate.

“Caleb and I decided on June 20 for our wedding day, and after all of the hours making phone calls to venues and caterers, and asking our family and friends to keep that date open, we are at the point where we’re not so sure that’s going to be our date anymore,” Hutchins said.

While June is still weeks away, the end date of the pandemic is unknown.

“Being fortunate enough to have a later June wedding gives us a hope that the chaos from this pandemic will be gone, but since it’s only June it also gives us the fear that it’s still going to be heavily affecting things. As much as we would love to just get married when we have planned, we have family and friends that are older or immunocompromised that we have to think about. Of course, we are keeping our eyes and ears open until the last minute, praying that the world is going to be better by June, but we also have to be realistic and pick a plan B,” Hutchins said.

Evaluating which parts of a traditional wedding are most important has challenged the couple’s patience, creativity and flexibility. The two have settled on two options that they’d both be comfortable with.

“Because of this, we had to have the difficult discussion that I assume all engaged couples are having right now: what are we willing to compromise? We decided that for us, if we can’t have a safe wedding on June 20, but we can know and safely push the date back a few weeks to July, then we will. However, if it looks like COVID-19 is going to be around for a while, then we’re going to get married with just our families and have a reception with everyone else in the fall- a ‘we do redo’ so to speak,” Hutchins said.

While wedding planning in a pandemic is stressful, Hutchins attributes much of her and West’s peace in this process to Ouachita’s resources and community.

“It won’t be the same if we have to make a change, which can be a little disheartening because of all the work you put in and the excitement in counting down the days, but thankfully encouraging words from friends and family, and even the Elrod center with healthy relationship conferences and zoom meetings, we are able to keep our heads high,” Hutchins said.

In this time of great unpredictability, Hutchins and West can remain certain of the love in their marriage even while their wedding plans are uncertain.

“This virus may delay our plans, but it can’t take away our love for each other, and because of that we’re going to be just fine- even if I have to get married in a white hazmat suit at the courthouse,” Hutchins said.

By Sara Patterson, news and opinions editor