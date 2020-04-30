Honest Journalism

Honesty can be hard to find in the career path I’ve chosen. I recently spoke with a news director about a job opportunity for next year and explained the calling I feel I’ve received to become a news reporter. In light of this essay topic, I feel I must be as honest here as I was in that conversation. I explained to my potential boss I’ve felt the Lord guiding me to a career in TV news for as long as I can remember. However, for a period of time in college I was convinced I misunderstood. Or, His plan was insufficient. I saw news reporters as pretty faces who wanted to be on TV, whether their story was credible or not. I realized the news we watch tends to be fabricated, biased or exaggerated at the very least. I thought dedicating myself to a completely different career would be easier than proving myself to be an honest journalist. After some serious soul searching and prayer, I decided to commit to my career calling, which meant committing to honesty.

In 2015, Good Morning America reporter, Amy Robach spoke to her alma mater, University of Georgia upon receiving the Distinguished Achievement Award in Broadcasting and Cable. In this acceptance speech, she gave advice to students planning to go into journalism. I found myself making mental notes of nearly everything she said. She mentioned the professor who told her in college that when she walked in to her first newsroom someday, she should decide ahead of time how much of her soul she was willing to sell. Sticking to her gut led to many arguments with news directors and producers, but at the end of the day her goal was to always know that she did right by the people whose story she told. She then went on to give a piece of wisdom that will forever stick with me as a journalist. “Stories are powerful enough if you tell them correctly,” she said. “You don’t have to tell them sensationally.” I think about the many powerful stories that have shaped my life personally and the power that would have been stripped from them had they not been told honestly. The story of God sending His son to die for my sins so I may have eternal life is so incredible it needs to be told in no other way than how God intended. God has called me to be a story-teller not just on a TV screen covering current events, but in everyday life proclaiming what He has done for me. I feel confident in God’s specific guidance to be a news reporter. I am even more confident in His guidance to be a reporter of the gospel. I pray that the broad variety of stories God is calling me to tell honors Him and points others to the most important aspect of life, which is truth.

By Samantha Boyd, guest writer

*Second Place in OBU 2020 Campus Integrity Project