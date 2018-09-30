Hosts and Hostesses form lasting bond

A multitude of hours goes into homecoming weekend. When homecoming weekend starts, Tiger Tunes hits the stage. Our hosts had the chance to sit down, take a break from their busy schedules, and tell us a little bit about themselves.

Zach Myers is a senior musical theatre major from Fort Smith, Ark. This is his third year participating in Tiger Tunes, and this is his second time hosting.

“Tiger Tunes is a great way to raise money to help the students to go to school. I wouldn’t be able to even come this year if it was not for the OSF scholarship,” Myers said.

Myers thinks that Tunes will help his future by how it prepares him. Tunes has helped him learn how to work with people and have fun doing so. His guilty pleasure are Chick Fil A milkshakes.

Philip Robinson is a senior musical theatre major from Lewisville, Texas. This is his first year participating and hosting Tiger Tunes.

“I enjoy getting involved in the community vocally and through dance. Tunes is the only show side to musical theatre. I can share my passion for music through this experience,” Philip Robinson said.

Tunes helps Robinson’s future because it is something he can put in his electronic publication kit. He is currently working on an album for vocals and dance. Tunes has helped Robinson collaborate better with people, and it has been a fun way to connect with people for him. His guilty pleasure is that he loves Twilight.

Cameron Conner is a freshman music industry major with a worship arts minor from North Little Rock, Ark. This is his second time participating in Tunes, but first time being a host.

“We have been working on Tunes since August 9th,” Conner said.

Conner has grown a lot through Tunes since he is working with so many different people. His guilty pleasure was the shopping trip and getting spoiled.

Paige Price is a sophomore bachelor of fine arts musical theatre major from Plano, Texas. This is her first year to do Tunes. She decided to Tunes because she was friends with former hosts and hostesses, and it was a good way for her to use her talents.

“There are a lot of late night rehearsals. Tunes is another performing experience. It is totally different than a play,” Price said.

Tunes has helped her grow more confident. Her guilty pleasure is Reality TV.

Hannah Hill is a junior bachelor of fine arts musical theatre major from Alexander, Ark. This is her first year doing Tunes. She decided to do Tunes because it provides money to other kids.

“We had to learn all of the music in two days. It is a good performing experience,” Hill said.

Hill believes that Tunes helps her build her stamina and make good friendships with all of the other hosts. She has grown to be more selfless through Tunes and learned how to work with a team. Her guilty pleasure is ice cream and pizza.

Emma Pitts is a junior music education major from Rogers, Ark. This is her second year in Tunes. She does Tunes because it is a great way to help raise money and you can make a ton of friends doing so.

“We have been practicing four out of five nights. Practices also take up a lot of the weekend. Tunes has given us a family with the other hosts. We have grown closer to the faculty,” Pitts said.

Tunes has helped Emma learn how to be on a team. Her guilty pleasure is coffee.

Clay Mobley is a junior music industry major from Wylie, Texas. Mobley has done Tunes before with his club and with Student Life.

“Tiger Tunes is a Ouachita tradition. It is just one of those things that you only find here. It is different than any other performance. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Mobley said.

Tunes has helped Mobley become more comfortable in front of a big crowd. He has enjoyed the bonding experience. His guilty pleasure is video games.

Felicia Valdez is a senior psychology and spanish major from Terrell, Texas. This is her first year doing Tunes.

“It is a fun experience, and it also has a good cause. There is a lot more work that I thought there would be involved. There is twelve hours a week with group time, but then there are also individual things to do too,” Valdez said.

Being a Tunes host has made her more confident and outgoing, and it has helped her become more social. Tunes has also helped with her time management. Her guilty pleasure is cleaning, and listening to Bachata and Reggaeton Music, while dancing.

This group of hosts and hostesses love working together. Using their different strengths and weaknesses, this group has melded together to create a blend beyond just musicality. They love each other and have enjoyed the long days together.

By Jamie Cox, staff writer