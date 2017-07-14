Humans of OBU: Kinzie Schmidt

“I have four younger siblings, one of whom has down syndrome. It’s challenging at times just because it affects our family’s freedom in a way. A lot of times we can’t go out to places/parties and stay forever because Faith has a short attention span and she’ll start melting down. But at the same time, it has been the great blessing that has ever happened to our family. The second we found out she had down syndrome we were like, “Ok, this is gonna be different and a challenge but it’s going to be worth it.” Faith makes life so much more fun and interesting and honestly, she’s like the life of the party all the time. She’s hilarious and the cool thing about down syndrome is yes they do have behavioral problems but their attitude- they just see the bigger picture of life and add a positive outlook to everything. Faith especially is our nurse. I’ll be crying and she’ll come in and hug me and not ask questions. It’s given me a whole new respect for families with special needs kiddos. They’ll change the world. I know Faith will change the world because everyone who knows Faith knows that she is such a light and I love her a lot. She’s my best friend, my partner in crime and we do shenanigans together and it’s a lot of fun.”

Kinzie Schmidt, Sophomore

Little Rock, AR

Photo By: Marissa Pilcher