Lady Tigers take victory in BOTR game

Shakyla Begnaud scored a career-high 24 points to help lead the Ouachita Lady Tigers to 77-58 win over the Henderson State Reddies. The Lady Tigers scored 48 points in the paint. Defensively, they blocked seven shots, forced 19 Reddie turnovers and held them to 24 second-half points. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Ouachita and improved their record to 10-14 overall and 7-11 in the GAC.

own 13-5 early, a three-pointer by Kori Bullard snapped a scoreless spell of four minutes for Ouachita. Alivia Huell and Shakyla Begnaud followed with buckets inside to cut the lead but a late three by HSU with time running out in the quarter gave the Reddies a 19-12 lead to start the second.

Ouachita opened with a 4-0 run to start the second quarter cutting the HSU lead to three, 19-16. The Reddies answered with a 9-0 run. Huell’s lay in off the feed from Katie Kapler with 6:14 to play in the half snapped a near three-minute scoreless streak for Ouachita. After a questionable technical foul was called on Huell, the Lady Tigers responded with a 6-0 run the cut the HSU lead to 31-25.

With the clock running out, Bria Caldwell followed her own shot to grab an offensive rebound and lay it in at the buzzer. The Lady Tigers made five of their last seven field goals in the second quarter, cutting the HSU lead to 34-29 at halftime. Begnaud led Ouachita with eight first-half points while Madison Brittain had three first-half blocked shots.

Begnaud got the Lady Tigers started in the third, scoring inside on their opening possession. They held the Reddies scoreless for a two-minute stretch in the third and forced six turnovers in a four minute span. With just under five minutes to play, the trailed the Reddies 43-40.

The Lady Tigers continued to work the ball inside. A hoop with a free throw by Morgan Miller at the 2:34 mark, brought Ouachita within one, 46-45. Miller sank another layup on the next possession to give the Lady Tigers their first lead, 47-46. Back-to-back baskets in the paint by Begnaud extended the Ouachita run to 12-0 and increased their lead to 52-46. They outscored the Reddies 25-14 in the quarter and led 54-48 heading into the fourth.

The Lady Tigers’ defense held the Reddies to 1-8 shooting in the first five minutes of the final quarter. With 4:59 remaining in the game, Ouachita led 64-53. With 1:05 left to play, Ouachita’s defense had held HSU to only 2-16 from the floor. A pair of free throws by Taylor Bowles gave the Lady Tigers a 77-56 lead. They would hold on for the 77-58 win. They outscored the Reddies 23-10 in the final quarter and 48-24 in the second half.

The Lady Tigers return to Bill Vining Arena on Thursday, Feb, 16 for their final home game of the season. They host Southern Arkansas University.

By Kyle Parris, sports information director