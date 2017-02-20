Miss OBU: A look into the pageant experience

Going into Miss OBU, I was excited and nervous. The thought of participating in a pageant had never really crossed my mind until The Women of EEE encouraged me to do it and I thought,“Well, why not give it a try?”

Getting ready for the pageant was quite an experience. I had to prepare myself to walk across the stage in tall heels and long dress, not to mention a swimsuit. This was a super scary thought, but I was excited to see what was in store.

Preparing for the pageant was stressful because I had no clue what I was doing, but that is also what made it so fun! Some of my favorite memories involve anxiously Googling things like “How to write a platform,” while my mom and I both be laughed, trying to figure it all out.

Preparing for my talent was also a highlight of the experience. For 15 years growing up, I danced at my aunt’s dance studio and the pageant provided the perfect excuse to brush up on my dance skills and hangout with my aunt. We had so much fun learning my tap routine in the studio over Christmas. While our practices usually turned into Bachelor talk sessions, we got the job done eventually.

Returning to school after break, I thought I had forever to get ready for the pageant; however, between rush and pledge week, I quickly realized I only had one full week to actually focus on the pageant.

A little nervous, but very excited, I anxiously waited for Saturday. I spent the week practicing, walking around my room in heels and a swimsuit, mentally preparing myself and answering interview questions throughout the day when my suite would randomly drill me.

One of my favorite parts of the pageant was getting to know and bond with the other girls competing. Everyone was so talented. Each girl competing for the title was so deserving of it.

You hear so many things about pageants and how girls are all competing against each other on and off the stage, but my experience at Miss OBU was the complete opposite. Each girl was so encouraging and uplifting. From prayer circles, to sweet notes, I knew that no matter the outcome we had become a family and we all supported each other.

When it finally came time for the pageant to begin, I felt surprisingly at peace. I had a blast on stage and just simply had fun. I think one thing that helped me with this was I never had the mindset of winning, I just wanted to do my best and enjoy the experience.

My favorite part of the day was hugging my family and friends after I won. I have the best support group out there and I love them so much!

Receiving the title of Miss OBU was such a shock. It honestly still doesn’t feel real! I feel grateful and humbled for this opportunity that God has given me at this time in my life. While I like to think it was my own talent and doing that got me here, I know it wasn’t. It was God’s plan all along. Two weeks ago I never would’ve thought I would be in this position right now. But, now that I am I could not be more thrilled to see where this journey leads me!

I am honored to be the 50th Miss Ouachita Baptist University. Each woman that has represented OBU over the last 49 years has not only been beautiful on the outside but on the inside, as well. To me, the true definition of beauty is someone’s heart. I think those 49 beautiful hearts have represented this university with grace and beauty, and I’m honored to be placed in the same category with women such as these.

Thank you for this opportunity! I am beyond excited for this year and I can’t wait to represent this university. I hope to make OBU proud!

Written by staff writer: Tiffany Lee