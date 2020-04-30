‘Onward’ proves Pixar’s quality

Pixar is going to take you on a quest unlike any other journey that Pixar has taken you on before in their newest movie, “Onward.”

The elven brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt), have dreamed about being able to see their dad, Wilden Lightfoot (Kyle Bornheimer). Wilden, who passed away long before the children could spend time with him, left a wizard staff for the boys when Ian turned 16. Ian and Barley try to bring him back, but accidentally only bring the bottom half of him back to life. With less than 24 hours to bring the rest of him back before he’s gone forever, they must go on a quest to find a phoenix gem to finish the spell. They will seek out The Manticore (Octavia Spencer) to send them on their quest.

This film is one of Pixar’s strongest. “Onward” is visually captivating. The animation of this film is phenomenal. The details within the animation are stunning.

Holland and Pratt’s characters are very similar to their actual selves. The story is very well crafted. The suburban fantasy world is established combining our world’s technology with another realm. The film focuses on taking another realm, but making it relatable by making dragons as pets, unicorns as wild animals, and pixies as biker gangs. It also establishes relatable characters such as the step-father, Colt Bronco (Mel Rodriguez), who tells the cheesiest of “dad jokes”.

Pixar also relates to the audience emotionally by showing how loss can affect people. The voice acting is absolutely amazing. Pratt and Holland bring this movie to life. The bond between Pratt and Holland allows for the audience to emotionally connect to the characters.

Pratt brings a level of comedy to the movie which is very much needed. Spencer’s adaptation of The Manticore is unforgettable. The medieval theme of the score helps immerse the audience into the fantasy world. The original song “Carried Me with You” by Brandi Carlie is an excellent song to describe the journey “Onward” will take you on. The storytelling will bring the audience to tears every-time they see “Onward,” rivaling the many other Pixar films that are known for their emotion such as “Up,” “Toy Story 3,” “WallE,” and “Monster Inc.”

“Onward” is an exceptional film and will keep the audience on the edge of their seats till the very end, while wondering if the boys will succeed. “Onward” may take the Lightfoot boys on a physical quest, but the audience is taken on an emotional one. I truly enjoyed this film. Pixar’s “Onward” meets the expectations for a great Pixar movie. I highly recommend that everyone see this film. This is one emotional rollercoaster that you do not want to miss. I rate this film a five out of five tiger paws. “Onward” is now available for streaming on Disney+ and on demand anywhere you virtually stream movies.

By Wyatt Ashlock, staff writer