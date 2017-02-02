Ouachita students share the Gospel in Denmark with Cru

While many of us were catching up on Netflix and spending time with family this Christmas break, five OBU students took a leap of faith all the way to Europe. Dani Droste, Nathan Loftin, Drake Puryear, Tyler Lewis and Matt Collier participated in a 10-day mission trip to Denmark with Cru, Campus Crusaders for Christ, along with 15 other college students from Arkansas and Texas.

For 60 years, Cru has sought to bring the Gospel to college campuses across the United States, helping students come to know Jesus, grow in their faith and share the Gospel with their families, friends and others around the world.

Junior, mass communications major Dani Drosti and junior, finance and accounting major Nathan Loftin learned about the trip through a Cru representative who visited each social club at Ouachita.

“I was kind of hesitant but I kept hearing God telling me it’s time, it’s time,” Loftin said.

Droste went back and forth at first, but eventually thought, “This is God’s work, why would I say no to this opportunity?”

Cru’s motto has always been “students reaching students.” While in Denmark, the Cru team partnered with a group called Agape—Europe’s version of Cru—to spread God’s love to other college students in the country. In groups of 5 or 6, the crusaders went to college campuses around the city of Aarhus, where they witnessed to the students at the local university.

The university in Denmark has roughly 40,000 students, with several school campuses scattered around the city. After meeting and talking with students each day, the groups would gather together for dinner. “Sometimes if people seemed interested or were fellow believers on the campuses, we would invite them to dinner with us,” Loftin said. “And they would always come,” Droste added.

Unfortunately, most people in Denmark are cultural Christians. Christianity is a very rarely addressed. Religion is seen as very private, and not many people openly talk about what they believe. “Out of the 35 to 40 people I talked to only one was a true believer,” Loftin said.

While witnessing and spending time with fellow students, the group also learned a lot about European culture. “Denmark is a very peaceful society and they are very content,” Droste said. In fact, Aarhus is known as one of the happiest cities in the world. With this said, however, Droste explained that the city is filled with a sense of “hopelessness” and the people seem to be “joyless.”

“Their culture is all about conformity, they want to blend in,” Droste said. “Because of that, being a Christian is considered to be laughable and rare.”

Fortunately, the Cru team impacted many of the people they came in contact with on the campuses, fulfilling their ultimate goal of “students reaching students.”

“This trip was the first time I truly used [my social and leadership] skills for God’s purpose and not my own,” Loftin said. “I have never felt a greater joy than when I connected with people deeper than the surface level, showing them how I had faced the same challenges they had, and sharing my testimony and passion for Christ.”

Despite cultural barriers, the team was able to relate and reach fellow students and influence them with the power of the Gospel. Whether it was through a short conversation while walking to a class or fellowship over dinner in the evenings, these five Ouachita students were able to have an eternal impact on the Kingdom, making it a trip they won’t soon forget.

By: Tiffany Lee, Staff Writer