Reading boosts mood, improves brain health

Do you read? I know you’re reading this right now. But do you actually read? When is the last time you sat down with a book that sounded good and read for fun? For many of us, we don’t even remember.

According to the Department of Labor’s American Time Use Survey, the average American devotes only .29 hours a day to personal reading. This statistic takes into account reading e-books as well as audiobooks. American’s just don’t read anymore. What has caused this decrease? Where did all the readers go?

You probably guessed it: television. We all do it. We get out of class, walk back to our dorm or apartment and start that show we just can’t get enough of. We watch it for hours until that judgemental black screen asks us if we’re still watching. And we stare back at our sad little reflection in the glass of the laptop and tell it “Yes; I am still watching.”

This tells me something encouraging, though. While we may not be reading, Americans still love stories. They still seek out those stories that just beg them to keep watching. They still want those stories that capture their attention and tug at their emotions. So if TV basically accomplishes the same purpose, what’s the problem? Why should we read?

As college students, we read a lot (or at least we’re supposed to) for class. Most of our courses require at least one textbook, but some require two, three or even more. We read resources for papers and projects. So if we’re reading so much for class already, why should we read for fun?

Reading is beneficial in a lot of ways. First, it improves your brain health. The brain is like a muscle, and by reading books for fun, you are making your brain remember a lot of things. You make it remember characters and places and plot lines. You’re forcing it to practice reading comprehension, not just making it copy down facts from a textbook. By reading regularly, you’re working out your brain and keeping it in shape. It improves memory and according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry Journal, it may decrease your chances of getting dementia with age.

Reading can also be beneficial to college students by reducing stress and anxiety. According to the American College Health Association Fall 2018 National College Health Assessment, 63% of college students experience anxiety. Most of these students turn to music, TV or a cup of tea to cope with this anxiousness, but a study by the University of Sussex found that reading actually decreases stress and anxiety by 68% and it does so faster and more effectively than these other coping strategies. The pace of reading can slow down your racing heart and even relax muscle tension.

My favorite reason is that reading improves empathy. By reading the stories and experiences of others, we learn to identify more with those who go through things we have never experienced ourselves. If you invest in the story of a person with depression and learn about their thought processes and feelings, you are more likely to empathize with and understand the struggles of someone with depression. Reading allows us to be immersed in the lives of those who go through things we can’t understand.

I haven’t always been a reader. I have mild dyslexia. I read slowly. Sometimes it’s a lot of work. Even just finding the time can be a struggle, but the stories bring color to the grey, monotonous days. All statistics aside, reading brings joy. Find what you’re passionate about and read. Even if it’s just for a few minutes before bed. Escape your stress, pain, loneliness or boredom. Bring the color and the beauty back to your life.

By Mandy Halbert, staff writer