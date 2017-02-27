Refuge Leaders: Senior Damaris Garcia

Refuge leader Damaris Garcia quite literally ‘dances through life.’

“I love to dance,” Garcia said.

Damaris loves the fact that she can dance at Ouachita; however, that is just one aspect she enjoys. Garcia’s favorite feature about Ouachita is the people.

“I think it’s always fun just being with people, hanging out with them, just being college students. You know, you’re only in college once in your life. It’s great. I love it. I love the people,” Garcia said enthusiastically.

When it comes to her own life, some of her favorite people are her brothers. Growing up, Garcia moved often and attended many different schools. Consequently, her brothers became some of her best friends in life. She says that this influenced her to become more of a “tom boy,” but she does not regret it.

“They taught me how to be tough. I think they just really taught me to be a strong woman,” Garcia said.

Garcia is proud to say that all of her brothers had her back when she was younger. Her brother Ezekiel Garcia even supported her when she decided which college to attend. In fact, he is the one that God used to lead Damaris to Ouachita.

“I was really set on going to Dallas Baptist…that’s what I was going to do,” she said.

However, in the spring of her senior year, Damaris came to Ouachita to visit with her brother. When she visited, she went to the financial aid office and realized she would have great scholarships at Ouachita. On top of that, her brother, who had already gone to Ouachita for a year, told her about the positive experiences he and his wife had had there. Garcia believes that God was closing the door at Dallas Baptist while simultaneously opening another door at Ouachita.

“I know for a fact this is where I needed to be,” Garcia said.

Garcia is very glad she made that choice four years ago and loves being at Ouachita. She especially enjoys the opportunities that she has been given with Ouachita’s Campus Ministries.

Garcia got involved with Campus Ministries her freshmen year and enjoyed attending all the different activities CM hosted, so she decided to apply to be a ministry leader her sophomore year. That year and her junior year, Garcia was one of the Noonday leaders and planned to continue in that role her senior year as well. But to her surprise, God was opening another door. People began to ask her if she intended to apply to be a Refuge leader.

“So many people were asking me, ‘Hey, are you going to do Refuge?’” Garcia said.

After discussing it with another student who was planning to apply, Garcia realized she had a vision for Refuge and that it might be a part of God’s plan for her to be a Refuge leader.

“We really want everyone to see their need for God and just to see how other people need God and how we can be the part where missions is being brought out,” Garcia said.

Garcia became very nervous throughout a prolonged application process. However, even during the period of waiting, she knew that God had a plan.

“I felt more and more affirmed. I was obedient to what God said and whatever He wants to do with that. If He wants to make me Refuge leader, cool. If he doesn’t, that’s how it is. I’m content with just doing Noonday,” Garcia said.

After waiting a couple of months, one day Garcia received the call that she had been chosen.

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh! This is happening,’” Garcia said.

The was ecstatic and realized that God was fulfilling his plan for her.

“My biggest struggle, I feel like, or insecurity, is that I am not heard. No one cares about what I have to say. I’ve always struggled with that all my life. It was kind of this moment of God just showing me that, ‘look, I want to use you in that insecurity. Even though you’re weak in that area, I am going to make you strong.’ It was just a really good moment for me, and I was completely humbled by that,” Garcia said.

Speaking at Refuge, Garcia is constantly facing this insecurity, and God is showing her how he can use her in an area she didn’t think possible.

“I’ve loved every single minute of Refuge so far, and I know I’ll continue to love it,” Garcia said.

When it comes her life after Refuge, Garcia is excited to get out into the world and find what God has in store for her.

“Honestly, my dream job would be, because I love inner city, I would love to be a camp director or work in an inner city camp or mission,” Garcia said.

She wants to inspire youth, especially inner city youth, and tell them that God has a plan for them. She wants to relate the message that they can change their future. Kids do not have to follow others down the wrong path, and she wants them to know that.

“There’s something greater for you,” Garcia said.

By: Ethan Dial, Staff Writer