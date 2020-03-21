Sanders reminds audience, ‘God is in control’

“Surviving the White House…[is] all about knowing who you are before you ever step in the building and knowing that nothing that anyone says about you can define you if you don’t allow it to. And I really tried to remind myself of that every day and really live out who I decided I was going to be beforehand,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House Press Secretary and Ouachita alumna.

As a part of the Birkett L. Williams Endowed Lecture Series, Sanders spoke to students, staff, faculty and guests Monday evening in Jones Performing Arts Center. While answering questions from President Ben Sells, which were formed by communications students in Dr. Deborah Root’s Senior Seminar class, Sanders addressed various aspects of her personal and professional life, while also encouraging students to enjoy the cherished moments spent on this campus and boldly take on life when they leave this place, standing up for their faith and family.

Thanking professors, including Dr. Bill Downs, who passed away last year, Dr. Doug Reed, Dr. Kevin Brennan and Dr. Hal Bass, Sanders emphasized the vital role her education at Ouachita has played in her success.

“I stepped onto this campus almost 20 years ago…and if you had told me at that time, when I was coming to Ouachita, that I would one day be the White House Press Secretary and I would do that for Donald Trump, I would have laughed in your face. And I got the preparation I needed from Ouachita to do that job, and frankly if Ouachita can prepare me for that, then it can prepare anybody for anything,” Sanders said. “It was the relationships and the environment that Ouachita put such an emphasis on that really helped empower me to go out and take on pretty much anything.”

Ouachita not only gave her a strong sense of community, many friends who traveled across the country to attend the homecoming event, but was a place that enabled her to grow in her faith. That faith was the foundation of the perseverance and stamina she needed to handle the stressful demands that came with the job of press secretary.

“In terms of confidence, it goes back to my faith: the fact that I don’t need anybody from the Washington Post or the New York Times or Saturday Night Live to define me; God has already done that,” Sanders said. “I know exactly who I am and I don’t have to wake up every day wondering who that is and what that’s going to look like, and to have that comfort and that confidence going into every day, it makes everything else disappear. When you can focus on who God created you to be and know that He has a unique purpose for your life, then it is a remarkable feeling and gives you all the confidence you need to face even the greatest challenges you could imagine.”

While Sanders was only the third woman to ever hold the honor of being White House press secretary, she was the first mother to have the job, and she has seen her experience parenting as great preparation and above all else, her greatest accomplishment.

“I got a lot of different exposure to a lot of different political and campaign practice, and in the midst of all of that, the greatest achievements I had [were] I got married and I had three kids and, you know, it’s certainly the greatest thing I’ve ever done. And my biggest success are those things, for sure,” Sanders said.

However, juggling parenthood in the political frenzy of Washington D.C. was not an easy task, especially after receiving so many substantial threats on the job that she became the first White House press secretary in history to require Secret Service protection.

“It was, you know, very difficult for our family during that time, but it was still important for us to stand up and talk about what we thought was right and to stay strong and steadfast in our faith throughout that process. And I think we’re stronger and closer as a family because we went through that and came out on the other side,” Sanders said.

Sanders also remarked on the distortion of her relationship with the press and encouraged students to “never read the comments.”

“Despite what most people saw on TV, I actually had a very good working relationship with a large number of the White House press corps. They’re some of the shrewdest, most talented, toughest reporters anywhere in the world, and we had a good back and forth. Sometimes, it was difficult for both sides, but there was sort of a sense of ‘I have a job to do, you have a job to do,’ and behind the scenes we actually a lot of times worked very well together,” Sanders said.

Ultimately, in the midst of all the chaos, Sanders credits her faith as her driving force.

“If your faith is real to you, it defines who you are and it’s something that you should be very proud of and be very public about. I have no apologies for my faith. At the same time, I never want to impose my faith on somebody else, so while I’m open about it, I’m not going to force anybody else to follow what I’m doing,” Sanders said. “I would want to live a life that they see something different and something different inside of me that they want too. I want to live a life that’s full of joy even when it’s hard to have it and I want people to want that and to see that light and hope that they can have it. I think that’s the best way that Christians can impact other people is to live a life that is worthy of the grace that God has shown us.”

In the end, Sanders marveled at the Lord’s provision and realized the importance of constantly remembering, “God is in control.”

“Every single day that I stepped into that building, I knew that it was an honor and a privilege to be there, and one that I didn’t want to take for granted. I knew that I had a responsibility to serve in that role and to serve the American people and it was one that I cherished…one I was proud beyond belief to have held and something I never thought that I would be able to do,” Sanders said. “ I always said that if I ever went into the White House and I didn’t have a sense of reverence and a sense of appreciation then I didn’t need to be there, and I’m thankful that I never had that moment, that I always respected not just the president that I served but the presidency as an institution. And I think that our government and our democracy and what America is is so incredible and so special and so unique that we should never allow it to be upended and destroyed. And I think that we all have a part to play to make sure that we protect and preserve an America that we love [and] an America that we want our kids to get to experience and grow up in.”

By Ethan Dial, editor-in-chief