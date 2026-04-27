Sellars says goodbye

By Jacie Sellars, Print Editor-in-Chief

I still remember the first time I stepped into the newsroom during my freshman year at Ouachita. I had attended the student media interest meeting and followed the newspaper group, listening to careful explanations of AP style and weekly deadlines. I was looking for a place to get involved on campus — why not write a few articles?

Little did I know that I was beginning a journey that would mean so much to me four years later. I’ve always labeled myself as a storyteller or a “words person.” I enjoy reading and writing, finding out how words can come together to say something meaningful. Growing up, I loved the idea of journalism, admiring fictional characters like Kit Kittredge in my childhood or Rory Gilmore in my teenage years. The idea of knowing the latest stories and writing for a living appealed to me. However, the way I imagined journalism was very solitary, with a focus on late nights poring over articles and refining every word.

When I began to write for the Signal, I experienced real journalism, and I soon discovered that my favorite part wasn’t just the writing, but the community. One of my earlier assignments freshman year was to cover a new series of paintings coming to the gallery in Moses-Provine.

This didn’t seem like a particularly remarkable story at first, but when I conducted my interview, my perspective changed. I ended up hearing about how art is selected, how the placement of paintings on the wall changed how people felt about them and how art as a whole could impact students in ways I had not considered. As I listened to this passionate description, I realized an important truth: everyone has a story worth telling, if we take the time to listen.

Over the years, conducting interviews has become one of my favorite parts of working on a newspaper. For a short time, I can step into someone’s shoes and see the world from their perspective, and I’ve been blessed to work on a campus with so many wonderful perspectives at work. I’ve gotten to hear from dedicated athletes and artists, learn more about campus traditions, speak with professors from all different fields and interact with new cultures. I’ve learned firsthand that Ouachita is a wonderful community that equips its students and faculty to pursue excellence, and I’ve seen how this community practices kindness and faith to make others feel welcome.

Interviewing has taught me to listen well, and this has certainly helped me to lead well this year. Serving as editor-in-chief has meant juggling a lot of details at once. Through late nights in the newsroom, I’ve learned to select newsworthy topics, check in with a staff of 17 writers and figure out fast solutions when things fall through. Yet in the midst of this, I’ve gotten to work with incredibly talented people who can also find joy in storytelling. It’s been an honor to watch each writer develop confidence as they tell Ouachita stories well.

I’ve also been blessed to have wonderful professors that have mentored me and taught me so much. In each communications class, I have learned to tell stories with empathy and curiosity, developing skills in multiple mediums. Dr. Root and Dr. Carter have been incredible advisers this year, trusting me to lead while remaining a constant source of support.

As I’ve watched so many impactful stories unfold, there have also been moments of difficulty: articles that fall through, technology problems and nights spent proofreading to eradicate every Oxford comma. Even in stressful moments, I’m grateful for how each obstacle has grown me. I’ve learned to let go of perfectionism (there will always be mistakes) and focus on one step at a time.

As I leave my beloved Ouachita behind and step into a career in journalism, I know that I will take all that I’ve learned on the Signal with me.

There are several truths I’ve discovered that I think can apply to everyone, regardless of a journalism background. First, it is important to get to know the community you are a part of. Every article I’ve written has enriched my time at Ouachita because it has given me a deeper knowledge of the places and people I interact with every day. Second, it is beneficial to keep up with the news as a whole. In today’s era of constant negative news, this is easier said than done.

When we approach the world around us with this openness and curiosity, it can feel scary. After all, we will surely encounter some hardships and uncomfortable stories.

However, we will also encounter so many delightful surprises, snapshots of the Lord’s goodness on earth, and taking the time to seek out these stories makes our curiosity worthwhile. Finally, it is crucial to approach major responsibilities with humility and prayer. This has kept me steady even during my busiest moments.

As I take my final trips into the newsroom this year, making delivery assignments for this final issue, I know that I will leave it behind with more wisdom than I entered with. I can’t imagine a better place to learn and gain real-world practice, and I will always be grateful for my time as editor. My time here has led not only to internships and future jobs, but it has taught a writer the value of community.

Here’s to more storytelling in the future as I move from one newsroom to the next.