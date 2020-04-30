Synchronized swimming deserves recognition despite negativity

The 2020 Olympic Games’ cancellation due to the Coronavirus outbreak, disappointed fans and devastated athletes worldwide. Summer Olympic sports like gymnastics, swimming, beach volleyball and tennis are beloved sports that capture the global attention of attendees as well as those of us sitting at home. However, my personal favorite sport I will be missing this summer is synchronized swimming. Some people forget that it’s even an Olympic sport, while others debate whether or not it should continue to be one. I most definitely believe synchronized swimming is a true sport that should never be discredited.

In order to see that synchronized swimming truly is a sport, it’s important to understand what it is. Oxford dictionary defines it as “an acrobatic activity involving physical exertion and skill in which an individual or team competes against another or others for entertainment.” To further break down the meaning of the sport, acrobatics is defined as “spectacular gymnastics feats” or “actions or procedures characterized by considerable flair or mental agility.” This team or individual sport clearly requires a certain amount of physical agility and showmanship.

To give the sport some credit, it’s important to start with the history, which just so happens to date all the way back to Ancient Rome. Early ancient rulers like Julius Caesar are documented for digging lakes and then flooding amphitheaters. According to the Smithsonian Institute, these flooded amphitheaters were the sights of reenactments of naval battles, interpretive dances and aqua dramas. They were apparently rather elaborate, even more so than the usual thematic elements of the Coliseum. Roman era poets even called them spectacles.

In the 1800’s, circuses in Europe added aquatics to their shows and dazzled audiences with displays of stunts like somersaults, sculling and treading water. The birth of synchronized swimming like we know today, came with Australian champion swimmer Annette Kellerman. She acted in mermaid and aquatic themed silent films where she dove, swam and danced. She later promoted swimming as a way to maintain health and later started water pageant competitions. This is where team and individual synchronized swimming took its modern form.

Now, looking at modern day synchronized swimming, it’s easy to see how it takes a lot to do this sport. The training alone would keep most people from wanting to participate. Team USA’s synchronized swimming team spends 50 hours a week training for their sport. During every practice, the swimmers spend eight hours just treading water, a skill that is absolutely crucial to master in order to do the sport well. They also spend hours doing strength exercises, stretching, weightlifting and cardio exercise. It is crucial that they are strong outside of the water, or else they can’t do what they do.

For one practice, the swimmers often spend twelve hours in the pool, in order to gain perfect timing. They have to meticulously work through each beat of the music above and under water. Once they perfect their routines, they then have to make it to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament and then on to the Olympics. It is not a short or easy road to get there.

At this point, it should be easy to see that synchronized swimming is a true sport and deserves recognition. It has the qualifications to make it a real sport, historical background to back it up and an extreme regimen necessary to perform it well. For those who still don’t believe synchronized swimming is a sport, an Olympic swimmer told TIME Magazine, “How about you try it. Get in the pool for twelve hours and be upside down and holding your breath. Then get back to me.”

