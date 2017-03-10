You might be a millennial if…

Millennials are the group of people who have reached young adulthood in the early 21st century. This group of people has started to form a certain personality. Positive characteristics include being relaxed and easygoing; these individuals go with the flow. On the negative side, this generation is known to struggle with time commitments, and this conveys a lack of respect.

Millennials are a chill group of people. This relaxed state is probably the result of having access to all the information that they could want at their fingertips. Because of this, I think that millennials are more likely to stay indoors and stay where they have connection to the internet. I have a theory that if this generation loses their connection to the internet, they will turn into some form of mutants; they may or may not closely resemble the gremlins.

I think this close tie to the internet has greatly increased the amount of knowledge that is available to the average person, but millennials have developed a sense of reliance on it. This has gotten to the point of social awkwardness. If you watch a group of millennials interact with each other, most, if not all, have their phone out and are communicating with the people they are sitting with on their phones, rather than speaking to each other in person. Or they are texting other people who aren’t even at the table, which is rude. It’s gotten to the point for some people that they must walk and look at their phone. When you walk around campus next time, look at the other students and count how many of them have their headphones in and are looking down at their phone. Since millennials are usually found in places that have Wi-Fi, they are not likely to move around much, making them a more stationary, relaxed group of people.

When it comes to keeping time commitments, I don’t see what is so hard about it. Millennials have a stereotype of being late to things that they have planned. This makes them come across as disrespectful and untrustworthy. Personally, I think that if you say that you are going to do something, then you should do it. Even if a problem happens, then you need to contact the person you are scheduled to meet. Not doing this makes the millennial look bad and says they are more important than the other person from whom they took time. This could come from many things, but I think that being late and missing scheduled events comes from our relaxed state. Because we are so easygoing, we think that everyone else is the same way. Most of the older generations are not as “chill” as millennials, and because of this, millennials are often looked at like they don’t care too much about anything.

Now this attitude could just be due to the fact that they are still young. Most of this generation is still in their late teens. As we all know, teens have an “I don’t care” type of attitude. So, this generation has yet to mature. If we accuse a generation too early about their tendencies, I think that the image of the generation would be tarnished. Because of the age of millennials, I don’t think that it is fair to say that the whole group is insensitive to time management.

In the end, I think that millennials are more chill and go with the flow, which is a positive trait. Now, that does not mean that there are not exceptions to the norm. However, because of this attitude, they tend to take their time and focus on themselves more than other time commitments, which is not a desirable trait, as it conveys disrespect. I think that this relaxed attitude comes from the amount of technology that they have at their fingertips and how they have formed a dependence on it that has gotten to the point of social separation.

By John Sharp, staff writer