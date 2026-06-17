By Lexi Lunsford, Guest Writer

It’s 8 a.m. once again. Get out of bed. Get ready. Head to class. Take the same sidewalk to the same lunch table. Another class, with the same professor as yesterday. Head to practice. Same stunt group. Same cheer routine. Do homework. Eat dinner. Go to a meeting. Spend time with friends. Then, eventually, it’s time to get back into bed and fade into unconscious rest behind heavy eyelids.

All of this and the quiet expectation that each day will unfold much like the day before it, following the same familiar pattern.

For most college students, this routine becomes muscle memory. Life moves comfortably in that rhythm, and days repeat on autopilot. But for Anna Derby, that routine was suddenly interrupted when doctors discovered a rare form of cancer that forced her into a new normal. A diagnosis that would change the trajectory of her life, taking away her comfort and shaping the person she would become.

Acinic Cell Carcinoma. A rare form of cancer primarily found in infants and older adults. 20-year-old Anna fits into neither of these categories. As a young high school student, it was just odd and inconsistent pain on the right side of her neck that would appear about twice a year. “It’s TMJ,” doctors told her. As the years went on, the pain grew more severe. “I was willing to try anything,” Anna said. Little did she know, the pain wasn’t the only thing that was growing. A mass grew as well, one that would alter the rest of her life.

As an Arkadelphia native, she was always excited to go to Ouachita and get involved in everything she could. When Anna got to campus, her dreams of joining the cheer team, a social club, and kineslogy department all became true. She lived a busy life. Until the day came that she had to put all of this on pause.

Over the summer of 2025, the pain intensified to the point where she knew it was more than just TMJ. As she attended multiple appointments within the following weeks, an oral surgeon was the one to deliver the heartbreaking news of the mass growing inside of her. “My mom was the one who freaked out the most at first,” Anna said. While her mother felt a wave of intense worry in that moment, Anna didn’t process it. Hoping that the journey would only take around two weeks, Anna dedicated herself to staying positive as she heard the news.

Anna has always lived a life centered around optimism and growth, so she assumed this diagnosis wouldn’t be that difficult. More than the disease itself, Anna was most concerned about getting back to her normal life. With Tiger Tunes season approaching, she was excited for the chance to participate after missing the previous year because of a knee injury.

Sadly, her optimism of a two-week process extended into a six-month journey that Anna never imagined having to walk through. After multiple surgeries, doctors decided Anna needed six weeks of radiation. Not only that, Anna and her family had to travel to Little Rock for said radiation. This is when Anna realized her normal life wasn’t what she had planned; things were out of her control.

“I could control knee injuries; there was a plan,” Anna said. “This was the unknown.”

No more cheer. No Tiger Tunes. A new normal.

A new routine full of white hospital rooms and hours of driving.

There were still sidewalks, but this time the sidewalks in her daily routine were the ones leading her into the CARTI Cancer Center five days a week. Her friends were still there, but quality time looked much different.

With all of the new things thrown her way, there was one major thing that stayed constant. The support from those around her. A strong community has always been a part of Anna’s life, but she never felt its true weight until now. “This community is like no other place,” Anna shared.

Teachers worked with Anna’s radiation schedule and helped make sure she was learning the material. Friends and community members raised money to help the family cover the financial burden they were carrying. Most importantly, people all over the nation prayed for Anna. “There was always someone supporting me every step of the way,” Anna said.

While the days grew long and treatment felt unbearable, Anna refused to let this defeat her. She found ways to turn her limitations into an opportunity to grow and trust the Lord with the plan He had for her life. “This experience reestablished trust in God’s plan for me,” Anna said. “I knew this wasn’t the end.”

Even though more things shifted in Anna’s routine, she valued the blessings she was given and the perseverance she was learning. Anna found ways to stay true to her optimistic character, be thankful for things in her life and continue to steward her commitments well.

While Anna couldn’t participate in Tiger Tunes, she stood backstage with her club every performance, showing her love and dedication to something she cares about. Quickly after having surgery, Anna took the opportunity to represent the Kinesiology club on the homecoming court, a very special honor not many students get to experience.

As the weeks slowly continued, so did Anna’s determination and character. Anna completed her radiation on the Sunday before Christmas and got to enjoy the holidays with her family. They spent the week no longer being consumed by the intense silence of unknown inside a waiting room.

Through the radiation process, Anna made the choice to compete in Miss OBU to tell her story. Not for her glory, but all for the glory of God. “I wanted to do this to show people how good He is,” Anna said. And that’s exactly what she did.

As the competition approached, Anna was dedicated to pushing herself outside of her comfort zone and raising awareness for things she was passionate about. Anna developed a community service initiative called Strive to Thrive: Working Towards Wellness. Her CSI combined her cancer journey and love for kinesiology to encourage people of all ages to prioritize physical, mental and social well-being.

When the Miss OBU pageant finally arrived, Anna was crowned Miss OBU 2026, following in the footsteps of her older sister Caroline, who held the title in 2020 and 2021. With this accomplishment, Anna got to compete in Miss Arkansas this June. “Being Miss OBU has already changed my life,” Anna said. “It’s the best job ever.”

With this title, Anna hopes to spread love and support to anyone who may be going through a difficult time. She views leadership as an opportunity to make an impact on other people’s lives and use the platform for a deeper purpose. “Having this crown doesn’t mean I’m above anyone by any means,” Anna said. “If anything, I want to take a step down and meet everyone where they are at.”

Anna is now back in the same routine. Wake up, get ready, go to class. Taking the familiar path to the same lunch table. But Anna does this all now with a different outlook than she had before. The routine she once lived on autopilot is now something she walks through with gratitude. “It was a blessing things worked out the way they did,” Anna said.

Cancer may have interrupted Anna’s life for a season, but it did not define her. Instead, it strengthened her faith, reshaped her perspective and reminded her to always trust in the Lord’s plan for her life.