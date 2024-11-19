Are we having too much caffeine?

By Jacie Sellars, News Editor

With final exams just around the corner, many college students are searching for a burst of energy to carry them through the end of the semester. Some students might find that a caffeinated beverage helps them focus during long study sessions. However, this habit might have unintended consequences that impact your health far beyond finals week.

If you find yourself buying an energy drink or heading to a coffee shop during a long week, you aren’t alone. Data from the National Institute of Health shows that 92% of young adults drink coffee regularly, and 51% regularly consume energy drinks. Scientifically, the caffeine in these beverages does have some benefits that can improve concentration. According to the FDA, caffeine blocks adenosine, a neurotransmitter that causes drowsiness. When consumed in healthy amounts, caffeine can improve energy and short term memory, which can be helpful during a season of exams.

However, an unhealthy level of caffeine consumption can be dangerous for your health. Side effects of drinking too much caffeine include headaches, insomnia and increased blood pressure. These side effects can make studying more difficult and impact long-term health. The key is to drink caffeinated beverages in moderation and know the amount of caffeine you are consuming.

One factor that is worsening the impact of caffeinated beverages is the increased popularity of energy drinks. With drinks like Celcius and Alani making their mark on popular culture, it can be easy to be influenced into purchasing them. However, both of these energy drinks contain 200 milligrams of caffeine per can- double the amount of caffeine in coffee and almost six times the amount in soft drinks.

By drinking two or more of these energy drinks daily, it is easy to unintentionally exceed recommended amounts of caffeine, leading to more severe consequences. According to ABC news, the amount of children and young adults hospitalized due to heart problems caused by caffeine has nearly doubled in the last seven years. This is partially because of the increased popularity of energy drinks, especially beverages that claim to be “health drinks.”

So, how can you benefit from caffeinated beverages while avoiding the dangers? It is important to keep track of the caffeine you consume and be cautious when drinking a combination of different types of beverages. The FDA recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine each day for the average adult.

If you still find yourself reaching for that second or third energy drink, it might be time to look for other ways to boost your energy. Caffeine should never replace sleep, and it is important to get the recommended seven to nine hours of rest each night. For a mid-day boost, studies show that a 20 minute power nap can serve as a “reset.” Additionally, regular exercise can also improve energy and focus levels. A combination of rest and movement can help you maintain stamina during a week of studying.

Ultimately, coffee or an energy drink can provide a temporary increase in focus for finals week. However, caffeine should be a supplement, not a replacement for healthy habits. As exams approach, it’s important to make informed choices that will protect long-term health.