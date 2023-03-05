The Heart of Ouachita

What does Ouachita mean to you?

“OBU is home. It will forever hold such a special place in my heart! I learned so many lessons while at Ouachita. I made lifelong friends who will stand by me on my wedding day and made memories to last a lifetime. I’m beyond thankful for my favorite 4 years and the big smile on my face when I talk about my Alma mater. It’s so fun to know wherever I go I’ll somehow always find a Ouachita connection. We truly are a family.”

What advice would you give to someone about to graduate from Ouachita?

“Going into post grad life I wish someone would’ve told me it’s going to be hard sometimes. When you graduate, sometimes it’s tough and it’s lonely and you’re wondering if you made the right career choice. But during those times it’s important you trust in the Lord and the fact He has you exactly where you He wants you. And it’s even more important to remember you’re there for Him and not for you. Social media can be so deceiving. So when you’re scrolling through and see one friend on vacation and another posting from her dream job, just know it’s a post in a good moment and they have the same struggles. And I promise, paying bills is not fun but adulting, even with its highs and lows, is fun.”