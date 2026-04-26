Beyond “happily ever after”

By Lillie Tretter, Staff Writer

Instead of simply wishing to live in a fairytale, as we all did as children, “Into the Woods” asks what happens after these beloved characters in stories finally get their “happily ever after.” The musical, “Into the Woods,” is based on the book by James Lapine, with music and lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim, and transports the audience into a new realm, showing that the fantasy world is not everything we always thought it was.

On Thursday, April 16th, at 7:30p.m., Ouachita students held their very own production of this beloved musical. The show intertwines the beloved stories of Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel into a singular production centered around a baker and his wife trying to break a witch’s curse to have a child.

The first act ends with a happy ending; however, the second act reveals these characters have consequences for the choices they made desperately looking for a “happy ending.”

In preparation for performances, the Ouachita theater department began working on the musical months in advance. According to cast member and stage manager Kenzie Tatum, early planning played a vital role in the outcome of the production. “Preparation began over the summer with early costume and set renderings. Eric Phillips, the set designer, began brainstorming very early to create the massive tree structures and finding ways to make them move,” said Tatum.

Candice Aipperspach, the costume designer, began sketching and designing each character’s costume before the show had even been cast. Students spent their time over winter break studying lines and music so that when they returned in January, they were ready to hit the ground running with rehearsals. Kate Kelley described the cast rehearsing from 6:30 to 10p.m. every night, five nights a week, for a total of 56 rehearsals.

Their time and effort paid off; Ouachita’s version of “Into the Woods” was no less than perfection. The set design was incredible, featuring a life-sized version of Rapunzel’s tower and large, moving trees that helped bring the story to life. One of the most creative elements of the set included different buildings that helped separate each character’s storyline, making it feel like they were all in their own scenes.

The audience could watch each character’s story unfold at the same time and watch how each story becomes one. Additionally, the costumes, special effects, and music made this show very engaging and entertaining.

After months of hard work, the cast, production team and orchestra’s work paid off when they displayed their work on the stage of Jones Performing Arts Center, where they received a standing ovation at each performance. For graduating senior Tatum, this moment is one that she will remember forever. “Finishing the production was a sigh of relief to know that we’d pulled off such a big show! Personally, it was a bittersweet moment, as I took my final bows at Ouachita, not knowing when I’ll get to work with these dear friends of mine again,” said Tatum. For cast member Kelley, who played Cinderella’s mom, loved getting to bond and grow closer with the cast, as well as create new memories. “One of my favorite memories has been watching the show come to life throughout this process. It’s not one specific memory but seeing so many moments in the woods, either choreographed or spontaneous, grow and develop from January to April,” said Kelley.

Ouachita’s production of “Into the Woods” did more than just entertain the audience; it showcased the importance of theater through strong performances, music, stunning set designs and meaningful themes to remind us that not everything is always what it seems. Sometimes you don’t get to live your “happily ever after” that you thought you always wanted, maybe you must go through trials to find something better than you could’ve ever imagined. The production left the audience with a deeper appreciation for the arts and the lessons they learned.