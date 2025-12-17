By Lillie Tretter, Staff Writer

On Dec. 5-6, Ouachita Baptist University students brought worship, festive music and storytelling to the Jones Performing Arts Center, revealing the true meaning of Christmas. For 33 years, the Festival of Christmas has been a beloved campus tradition, uniting students from all backgrounds—including theater majors, musicians, band members and those with no prior stage experience. Through music, drama and worship, the production reminds many of the season’s purpose, offering faith, hope and joy to all.

With practice beginning early August, students of the Ouachita Singers and Concert Choir worked diligently throughout the semester to ensure that music was more than exceptional. In November, students began perfecting their acting skills, and by late November, daily rehearsals had begun. For junior and Middle school education major Colbie Glenn, participating in the production was something that she was proud of and one of her favorite memories of her time at Ouachita so far. “It was my first time acting at Ouachita, and I was proud to represent students who are not theater or music majors at OBU. I loved learning the music, and I enjoyed acting and learning my lines. It is fun to see everyone’s hard work come together.”

While months of preparation brought the production to life, the heartfelt songs carried the heart of the production, each song chosen to reflect the Christian values of the season, sending messages of hope, humility and grace. The song “Manger Throne,” sung beautifully by the Concert Choir and Ouachita singers, was a beautiful reminder of God’s love for us. “It was a musical reminder that Jesus was humbled in order for us, and now He reigns, and we get to behold Him as the only one deserving of our worship,” says senior and worship studies major Deanne Puryear.

“On this Christmas Day” resonated with many in the audience by reminding them that God is in control, no matter what happens, and to always have hope and find peace in His overwhelming grace. For Glenn, it was a reminder that even in the midst of the hard moments life throws at us, to always rejoice in goodness. “Some seasons of life are hard, and it can be challenging during the holidays, but always have hope in Jesus,” said Glenn.

For many students involved, the Festival of Christmas offered an opportunity to combine their love of music with their desire to spread their faith through performance. The hope for this year’s production was to help the Arkadelphia community better understand the true meaning of the season. “I am hopeful that God used these songs to move their hearts to love and follow Him faithfully,” said Puryear. Through music, storytelling and the shared celebration of the birth of Christ, the production reminded everyone that the holidays are more about traditions, but hope and the joy of giving back to the community and loving others as Christ loves us.