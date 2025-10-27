Halloween As A Day of Joy, Not Fear

By Emerson Thompson, Staff Writer

Imagine it’s a Saturday in October and you just made your morning coffee. You have pumpkin cinnamon rolls in the oven and you’re watching the college football pregame on the TV. You look outside: orange leaves twirl through the air, a cool breeze sweeps across the yard and golden sunlight filters through the trees. Autumn has arrived in full color, bringing with it that unmistakable feeling: Halloween is just around the corner.

Imagine you have nowhere to be but with friends and family on the couch watching football games and spooky movies. If someone were to ask me what my perfect fall day would look like, this scenario would be my exact answer. There is nothing like a crisp fall day, but even better, a crisp fall day in October with Halloween coming up.

Halloween can mean many different things to all kinds of different people. Some view the holiday as a day focused on darkness and fright, while others find it cozy and nostalgic. I grew up knowing the whimsical and cozy side of Halloween. I love thinking about what I am going to dress up as for the holiday several weeks (or even months) prior. One of my favorite things to do during the month of October is to watch seasonal movies. I love having a feeling of nostalgia with certain ones. “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “Halloweentown,” and many Disney Channel classics such as “Girl vs. Monster” are my personal favorites.

The spirit of Halloween is about imagination, community and a touch of magic. As the nights grow cooler, neighborhoods are filled with the warm glow of jack-o’-lanterns and tons of laughter. Children step into worlds of fantasy, and adults rediscover the joy of make-believe. Beneath the costumes and candy, Halloween is really about connection; neighbors sharing smiles, friends coming together and families creating memories.

Whether filled with spooky excitement or cozy charm, this season reminds us to slow down, have fun and enjoy the wonder that autumn brings. For many Christians, deciding how to celebrate Halloween can be tricky. Some choose to stay away from it because of its darker origins and associations, while others see it as a harmless, community-centered tradition that can be enjoyed with the right heart and purpose. I think the key is intention, and being able to find ways to embrace the fun and creativity of the season without compromising personal beliefs.

There are many positive ways to celebrate, such as carving pumpkins with family, dressing up in cheerful costumes, hosting a movie night or joining church events like trunk-or-treats and fall festivals. Halloween does not have to focus on fear or darkness; it can instead be a time to celebrate joy, imagination and connection, reminding us that even in a season of shadows, we can choose to share light.