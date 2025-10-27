TWIRP Week Has Started!

By Lillie Tretter, Staff Writer

Excitement is running all throughout campus as students prepare for Ouachita’s most beloved event of the year: TWIRP. Many people have heard of a Sadie Hawkins dance before, where girls ask guys to a function; TWIRP is just Ouachita’s spin on that. Standing for ‘The Woman Is Required to Pay,’ this week is filled with laughter, dancing and fellowship as students from across campus come together to build long-lasting memories and friendships.

TWIRP has been a longstanding tradition on campus, beginning before the 1990s. It is a time designated for students to decompress and forget about the stressors in the classroom and have fun with each other. It is a way of connecting the students of Ouachita together outside of their social clubs and the people they typically hang out with. “It’s a fun time to hang out with new friends and old friends and take the pressure off of students for a couple of days,” says Brooke Hannah, Student Life Assistant Director.

Kicking off TWIRP Week was Barn Bash, hosted by Campus Ministries, where students gathered at Bridges Farm for dinner, music and a night of square dancing. Sophomore Avery Walker attended Barn Bash as a freshman, and had so much fun that she went back this year. Walker explained, “I love dancing and spending time outside, and Barn Bash is the perfect opportunity for both of those things!” As a freshman, this night was more than just about having fun for Walker; it was a chance for her to make connections within her community and create lifelong friendships. “I think events like Barn Bash are especially important for the freshmen on campus, as it gives them a chance to find their people. Last year, I met most of my friends hanging out and watching a movie after Barn Bash.”

Due to Halloween, TWIRP is spread out over a period of two weeks this year. After the very successful Barn Bash this year, in the upcoming weeks, social clubs on campus will also host their own dances, all in the Tiger Den here on campus. On Oct 24, the Women of EEE hosted a 50’s night from 7-8:30 p.m.

On Oct 25, the Women of Chi Mu will host a Masquerade themed night from 8-10p.m. On Nov 6, the Women of Chi Delta will host a Neon Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. On Nov 7, the Women of Gamma Phi will host Angels in the Outfield, a baseball themed night, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. To end the fun, the Women of Tri Chi will host an 80’s night from 7-9 p.m.

Each club charges differently, but typically for singles it is three dollars and for couples it is a 5 dollar entry fee. There will be information posted around campus for details regarding each event, and more information can be found on Student Life’s Instagram page, along with outfit ideas for each event. All students are encouraged to attend TWIRP events; it is a chance for freshmen to feel like they are truly a part of campus, and a chance for all to interact with people they do not see on a daily basis. No matter the event students choose to attend, they are in for a fun night full of friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.