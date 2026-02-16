More Than Teammates

By Kate Perrin, Guest Writer

The Ouachita men’s basketball team is a team built on a strong connection between players. Since the start of the season, this team has been on fire. When asked when he first noticed the team’s potential, Coach Nutt said it was during the first two scrimmages of the season. He noticed the talent of the individuals but also the power of the whole. They are currently sitting at a record of 16-2, ranked 16th in the NABC, and just celebrated a 20-win season for the second season in a row. Even so, the season isn’t over yet.

There are many factors that have contributed to the team’s success. However, the main factor, the guys would say, is the bond they have built. Not only are they teammates, but they are also lifelong brothers. There are no small cliques or grievances between the guys. They truly enjoy each other’s company and share a similar ambition: winning. They don’t play for themselves; they play for each other, moving together instead of individuals. Devon Hanock, a transfer graduate student, said, “I just play for my brothers”. They bought into the culture of the team. Coach Nutt set a standard when the new guys came in, and they ran with it.

There are no true leaders on the team either. Hancock explained that the seniors speak up when they need to; most of all, there is an unspoken knowledge between everyone when someone messes up. This is most evident when looking at how each of their games progresses. They are not strangers to a slow start, but they always pick it up and finish strong. On this team, defense is of the utmost importance, and that’s how they’ve been able to have the success they’ve had. Because of this, everyone contributes to offense. Crew Flowers, a starter and veteran, explained that the reason for this is the bond they have with each other. They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses on the court and can trust that they will have each other’s backs. They also have a strong connection with their coach. Coach Nutt attributes their ability to come back from a slow start to the guys, but the guys said the complete opposite. They have a coach that they can rely on to motivate them and stay levelheaded in a stressful situation, which can be the difference between a win and a loss.

The season is far from over, and if they keep up with what they have been doing, it could be a big win for the Tigers. They have the talent and chemistry to carry themselves to the finish line. Flowers summed it up perfectly when he said, “The only thing that can beat us is us.”