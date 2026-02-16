Fully Known, Forever Changed

By Sadie Davis, Staff Writer

Although Christian Focus Week has come to a close, its impact remains evident in the lives and reflections of both students and staff. Throughout the week, scheduled services and intentional moments of pause encouraged the school community to step away from daily routines and participate in events centered on the Christian faith. As time has passed, attendees have carried the lessons they have learned beyond the week’s concluding moments.

During the week, Campus Ministries opened the doors of the Tiger Den, JPAC, the Chapel and campus recreational life by hosting a variety of events, including hikes, guest speakers, worship services and more. Senior Lorraine Soto shared her perspective on attending the International Night of Worship, describing how the experience impacted her. “My favorite part, interestingly, was seeing people of all different spaces of Ouachita, athletics, music, staff, social club members and more come together to worship one King over all the nations. I was able to see this represented so beautifully at International worship night. Hearing languages that I might not understand but still was able to know that they’re being used for the same gospel mission impacted my perspective,” Soto said.

“Being a student at OBU has its benefits, but larger than any benefit is the gift of community and harmony within the body of Christ. It was refreshing seeing people willingly come together so eagerly after our recent snow storm and share the joy of Christ as we try to walk the path that God has set for us!”

The week was fueled by the theme “Fully Known,” highlighting the depth of God’s knowledge and His understanding of each individual. The theme was implemented through songs played and the sermons led by each speaker. Aiden Perry, a senior member of the leadership team for the week, described his perspective of the theme. “I love how Fully Known was implemented in the week because everybody has their own unique perspective on being fully known by God. Whether it was through testimony, a conversation, a crazy life experience or just from reading scripture, it is abundantly clear that God knows us intimately and is desiring for a relationship with us,” Perry mentioned. Though a great theme, the idea of being “Fully Known” by God could be intimidating. Perry describes how attendees can overcome that fear by reminding us who God is. “If there was someone that knew every bad thing that we’ve done or knew every evil thought or intention we’ve had, it kind of gives off this uneasy feeling. But, thankfully, the only one who truly knows us in this way is also our Creator, and He alone knows exactly how to sustain us, comfort us and love us beyond our own understanding.”

Attending a school that prioritizes the lives of students beyond academics is uncommon. Setting aside an entire week for spiritual focus is one of the unique benefits of attending a Christian college, emphasizing the importance of faith in daily life. Campus Ministries worked diligently to facilitate the week, providing students and staff with a variety of opportunities to not only grow in their faith, but also to give their lives fully to Christ. “I spoke with a graduate of Ouachita this week and he was recalling that it was during a CFW one year that he gave his life to Christ,” Dustin Wagley, Director of Campus Ministries said. “Years later, he is so thankful for CFW and the events of that week all those years ago. What a blessing to know the Lord is at work through events like CFW. The impact is lasting and eternal!”

In totality, Christian Focus Week provided a space to be in fellowship with believers in Christ by diving into the teachings of Jesus Christ and the Bible. The effects of the week can be seen in the lives of your peers on campus. To hear more, ask attendees what they learned from the week, and how they have applied it to their life.