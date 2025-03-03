Ouachita Dance Team holds inaugural Tiger Cub Clinic

By Emily Howard, Staff Writer

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Ouachita Dance Team hosted the Tiger Cub Clinic for kids ages 5-12 as a fundraiser for the team at the Haley Hatcher Indoor Soccer Pavilion. The inaugural event ran from 9-11 in the morning. It allowed children interested in dance to participate in a special routine with the dance team to perform at the girls’ and boys’ basketball games the following day.

With the help of the dance team members and coaches, sophomore co-captain Anna Weeks was able to help assist with this clinic as a fun way to raise money. During the practice, the kids played fun games, worked on dance skills and learned the dance they performed the following day.

“I wanted to create a fun way for our team to raise money while also allowing kids in the community to come together and dance for the school we all love,” Weeks said. “They were so excited to learn from us and about the dance team. They were also excited to get to perform in front of a crowd at the basketball game along with the dance team.”

On Sunday, the kids had the opportunity to perform the dance they learned at the clinic the previous day for the boys’ and girls’ basketball games. Tiger Cubs also received a t-shirt and poms to perform in, which added an official feel to their involvement in the game. The kids not only got to learn dance skills, but they also got to share their love of dance with a community and get experience performing in front of a large crowd.

“I hope they take away a greater love for dance and OBU,” Weeks said. “We all love to dance and are excited to share the joy of dance with the younger generation.”