The Power of the Gospel Across Borders

By Jake Ayotte, Guest Writer

The world’s population is estimated at 8.3 billion at the time of this writing. It is quite literally impossible to fathom just how big that number is. This statistic reflects real people with distinct backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. Think about the person you walked past this morning on your way to class or work; that person has an entire life and existence outside of your own. They have a family, major, job, friend group, favorite movie, set of goals and dreams, and entire existence different from your own. Their experience is infinitely complex and unique to their being. And that is just one person.

One—in a world of 8 billion.

Now think about that expanse of people across the world, each having the same yet completely different life. Take just one full minute right now to ponder these things with the Lord.

I recently returned from a 10-day trip to Southeast Asia where I, and a team of 12 other members, ventured out on a mission to deliver the most important message, the Gospel. The goal of this trip was to partner with the local church to further the gospel in different areas around the eastern region of Sri Lanka.

Before ascending into heaven, Jesus commanded the disciples to “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:19-20). This command now extends to us—the product of the disciples’ obedience more than 2000 years ago. After two days of travel, our team, along with the local partners in Sri Lanka, settled in for the night as we prepared to go out the next day.

The following morning, we spent time in fellowship and prepared for the day ahead. We ate, laughed, and spent time in the scriptures before setting out into the field, or as our trip leader calls it, “the battlefield,” after lunch. In the afternoons we would pair off into teams of three—two people from our American team and one of the local translators—to go out and share with the local neighborhoods. I remember talking with a friend that morning about the anxieties I felt:

“Will I be good at sharing the Gospel in such a new setting?”

“What if I don’t have the answer to one of their questions?”

“Do I know enough scripture to do this effectively?”

These were the thoughts that ran through my brain as we discussed the day ahead. It is safe to say that, like Martha, I was anxious about many things (Luke 10:41).

Later that day, we set out into a local neighborhood to share the Gospel; we were “entering the battlefield.” As we were walking and praying, I thought back to one of the verses our team memorized prior to the trip, Acts 1:8: “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” Although anxiety was still present, a sense of urgency and confidence began to flood through me as I let the truth of this verse settle into my heart: I power through the Holy Spirit living inside me, strengthening me to carry out the work God has prepared for me to do (Ephesians 2:10).

The first family we spoke with was Hindu and consisted of a woman and her two children. The family welcomed us with generous hospitality. As we talked, I remember feeling all my anxieties flow away as God reminded me that these were, in fact, just…people. People loved unconditionally by God. In our short time together, we got to listen to the family’s story and share our testimony. We laid out the gospel story to which the family responded with active engagement. After sharing, we asked what they thought and invited them to follow Jesus as their one true God.

The family did not make a decision that day, but we left knowing our mission was complete. The seed was planted. We didn’t come to convince anyone to follow Jesus but simply to share with those who have not heard. This is our role (1 Corinthians 3).

We prayed together and left.

Our team had so many amazing encounters that day and throughout the week, but I’ll share with you just one more.

As our group walked down a neighborhood one of the afternoons, we were invited into a home with many people: a Buddhist man, his Christian wife, their four kids, and multiple friends from the neighborhood. After spending some time getting acquainted, I shared with them the Gospel of Jesus and how it has changed my life. When asked what he thought, the Buddhist man started pacing around the room excitedly while responding to the question. My translator explained how the man said he had heard this story before but never fully understood it until we shared it and that he wanted follow Jesus with his life. Wow! I was, to be frank, shocked. It was still early in the week before I had seen this type of response—one where the Holy Spirit had so clearly been working in someone’s heart long before we stepped foot in the door. We led the man and his entire family in a prayer to help guide them to confess Jesus as the one true God. It was a moment right out of Acts 16 where entire families confess Jesus as Lord! The wife cried with tears of joy. I can only imagine the prayers she had been praying for this day to come. We got their information so that the local church could follow up, and then we left.

I took away many things from this experience, but one is most notable: the Gospel message has great power. Paul writes in his letter to the Romans, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes” (1:16). The beauty of the Gospel message speaks for itself, and we saw this power at work. Our words were imperfect and we often said the “wrong” thing, yet God used all of it for His glory, whether it was evident to us or not.

Reader, if your life has been changed by Jesus, share it. We all have someone in our lives that does not know the hope Jesus offers. Do not be anxious about the results because our role is not dependent on them. Take time to rest in God’s love for you and let it empower you to share about it with others.

If you are reading this and have not decided to make Jesus king of your life—OR you cannot say with confidence that your life has been truly changed since choosing to follow Him—simply pray for God to reveal himself to you. Seek out the faithful Christian in your life with questions and give the bible an honest chance.

Praise and glory to our Father in heaven, who has everything under control.

His mission will be accomplished.

And He is inviting you to join Him.

Will you?