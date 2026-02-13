Miss OBU Preview

The Miss OBU 2026 Scholarship Competition will be held this Saturday, Feb.14, at 7:00 p.m. in Jones Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $7 for students and $12 for adults and may be purchased at the door or in advance at obu.edu/boxoffice

Eight young women from Ouachita will be competing this year for over $5,000 in scholarships and awards in the categories of private interview, on stage interview, health and fitness, talent and evening wear. Miss OBU 2017, Tiffany Lee Terrell, will emcee the Competition.

Here are the women competing:

Olivia Taylor is a senior business administration and entrepreneurship major from Benton, Ark. Taylor is sponsored by the Hickingbotham School of Business and her community service initiative is “Getting Down to Business: Bringing the Entrepreneurial Mindset to Small Schools.” In the future, she hopes to run for governor. For her talent, Taylor will sing “Reflection” from the movie “Mulan.”

Diana Taylor is a senior history and political science major from Benton, Ark. Taylor is sponsored by the Sutton School of Social Sciences and her community service initiative is “The Challenge COIN: Flipping the Narrative on Veterans.” After graduating, Taylor hopes to serve 20 years in the United States army and become an attorney. For her talent, Taylor will perform HERStory: “The Stage.”

Lauren Mann is a freshman worship studies and kinesiology major from Cabot, Ark. Mann is sponsored by the OBU Kinesiology Department and her community service initiative is Cultivating Minds. Mann plans to be bi-vocational in sports and leading worship after graduating. For her talent, Mann will sing “Wondering” from “High School Musical: The Musical.”

Madeline Yaney is a senior communications and media major from Little Rock, Ark. Yaney is sponsored by The Women of EEE, and her community service initiative is Children’s Literacy, “Opening Doors through Reading.” After college, Yaney hopes to “use digital media, public speaking, and event planning to connect communities, and create meaningful positive impacts.” For her talent, Yaney will sing “Feeling Good.”

Emma Dill is a junior kinesiology major with a psychology minor from North Little Rock, Ark. Dill is sponsored by Wesley and Debbie Kluck, and her community service initiative is “Hey You Belong Here” Suicide Prevention. Dill plans to receive her doctorate in physical therapy and become a pediatric physical therapist after graduating. For her talent, Dill will perform an acrobatic dance.

Anna Derby is a junior kinesiology major from Arkadelphia, Ark. Derby is sponsored by the Ouachita Kinesiology Club, and her community service initiative is “Strive to Thrive: Working Towards Wellness.” After college, Derby plans to become a physical therapist. For her talent, Derby will perform a tap dance to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars.

Allison Hyllkema is a senior political science and communications major from Jackson, Tenn. Hyllkema is sponsored by Ouachita Cross Country and Track, and her community service initiative is Hippotherapy for Special Needs Children and Adults. She plans to become an attorney in the future. For her talent, Hyllkema will sing “Moon River.”

Kidron Romoser is a junior communication sciences and disorders major from Rogers, Ark. Romoser is sponsored by The Women of Tri Chi, and her community service initiative is “Voices of Change.” Romoser plans to become a pediatric speech therapist after graduating. For her talent, Romoser will perform “I Wanna be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”

Ava Weeks is the reigning Miss OBU 2025 and won over $6,000 in Miss OBU and Miss Arkansas scholarships last year. Ava is a junior English education major from Conway, Ark. and is the daughter of April Cook and Jeff Weeks. The Court of Honor members entertaining the audience this year are Graceanne Ashlock, Owen Ashlock, Hadley Gilmore, Nathan Price and Jade Sparks, with Ava Weeks serving as the director and choreographer.

OBU Student Senate Volunteers helping with the Competition are Ashley Dillman, Ally Ballard, Ethan Shadwick, Elias Erikkson, Kate Duddleston and Emily Claire Solieau. Sponsors for this year’s competition are the OBU Student Senate, the Hamburger Barn, the Fairfield Inn of Arkadelphia, Kelzek Jewelry and Gifts, A-Town Fitness, Raines Family Dental in Benton, Mary & Martha’s Florist, Emerge in Conway, By Madi Darr Spray Tans, The Blushed Pearl Boutique, Sharon Bale, Suzie Barham, Barrett and Kristen Belew, Keith and Mary Glover and Tony and Kelly Lee.

Miss Arkansas 2025, Kennedy Holland, and Miss Arkansas’ Teen 2025, Amelia Lisowe, will be special guests and perform during the Competition.

After being crowned, the new Miss OBU 2026 will go on to compete in the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition June 8-13, 2026 in Little Rock.