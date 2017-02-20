Tiger baseball makes statement with victories

The Ouachita Tigers’ baseball team fell in extra innings to Nebraska-Kearney by a final score of 11-7. The loss dropped their record to 0-6.

The game started well for the Tigers, who scored four runs in the first inning. Ty Owens, Kyle Alexander, and J.D. Speed all singled in the inning and were able to drive in the runs. Nebraska-Kearney responded, scoring four runs in the second inning to tie the game. The two teams traded runs for the remainder of the game and the game found itself tied at seven at the end of nine innings. In the top of the tenth inning, Nebraska-Kearney scored four runs, and the Tigers were unable to respond and pull out a win. The game ended with a final score of 11-7.

John Franklin Matros was the starting pitcher for the Tigers. Matros pitched for five innings and had six strikeouts before he was relieved by Hunter McDade, who also struck out six through five innings of work. Ty Owens was one of the standout offensive players for the Tigers. Owens batted 4-6 with one double and one RBI. J.D. Speed had two RBI’s for the Tigers, while Dillon Groves, Kyle Alexander, and Kord Offenbacker all had one RBI respectively.

The Ouachita Tigers’ baseball team defeated #3 Central Missouri by a final score of 4-2 to pick up its first win of the year.

The Tigers opened the games’ scoring in the fourth inning when J.D. Speed bunted in a run. Kord Offenbacker doubled on the next at-bat and drove in two more runs. Offenbacker proceeded to score on a wild pitch, which gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead. Central Missouri scored two unearned runs which were not enough to surmount the Tiger lead.

Abe Young was the starting pitcher for the Tigers. Young pitched for eight innings and picked up the win. Logan Huneycutt was brought in during the ninth inning to earn a save. Neither pitcher allowed an earned run.

The Ouachita Tigers’ baseball team won their second-straight with an 11-6 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday at Rab Rodgers Field. Ty Owens’ three-run homer capped a seven-run run bottom of the seventh that broke open a 3-3 tie. Adam Bahloul went 7.2 innings for the Tigers to earn his first win. He scattered eight hits and struck out five.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, The Tigers tied it up in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Hammer. Down 2-1 in the fourth, Hammer singled home Kord Offenbacker to tie the game once again. In the bottom of the sixth, Jackson Noakes scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 3-3. It was Noakes second run of the game.

The Tigers took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh. A double from Kyle Alexander to right center scored Justin Weigle. Alexander and Austin White would both score on wild pitches to make it a 6-3 game. Preston Speers would follow with a pinch-hit single to score JD Speed and Ty Owens would send a three-run blast over wall in left center to give Ouachita a 10-3 lead heading into the top of the eighth inning.

The Tigers tacked on one more run in the bottom of the eighth. After Nebraska-Kearney scored three runs in the top of the ninth, Brian Krikorian came in to get the final three outs of the game, two via punch outs.OBU’s record is now 2-6.

