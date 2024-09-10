2024 Tiger Tunes themes reaction

By Madison Basco, Copyeditor

The time of year for sparkling lights, “Welcome Home” banners and students decked out in costumes and makeup is just around the corner, as the Ouachita Student Foundation’s Tiger Tunes Reveal kicked off the beginning of Tiger Tunes season at last Thursday’s football game. Students and faculty gathered together during the half-time show, anxious to hear the themes of this year’s Tiger Tunes. The once loud and enthusiastic crowd simmered down. Everyone was eager to hear the exciting news.

With each theme that was announced, there were loud screams, students jumping up and down and jaws dropping as clubs and organizations finally had the chance to reveal their long-held Tiger Tunes secrets.

The themes are:

The Men of Beta Beta: Babies,

The Men and Women of Campus Ministries: Flamingos

The Women of Chi Delta: Corn

The Women of Chi Mu: Coral Reef

The Women of EEE: Three Ring Circus

The Men of Eta Alpha Omega: Penguins

The Women of Gamma Phi: Sailors

The Men of Kappa Chi: Robots

The Men of Rho Sigma: Miami Vice

The Men and Women of Student Life: Speed Drive

The Women of Tri Chi: Tomb Raiders

Tiger Blast: Mission Impossible

I am super excited about this year, and I cannot wait to see how each club creates an interesting plot with their subsequent themes. Personally, I am especially excited to see what Campus Ministries does with Flamingos. I think it’s such an interesting and lively theme that will be sure to bring enthusiasm and excitement to Tunes Season. I am also very intrigued by Tiger Blast’s theme of Mission Impossible, as the band doesn’t typically have a set theme. I cannot wait to see what they have created this year.

Freshman Rylee Mitchell is participating in Tiger Tunes for the first time this year and attended her very first Ouachita Football game as a student this past Thursday.

“Being at the game was an exciting experience,” Mitchell said. “Watching the [Tiger]Tunes reveal with everyone was definitely the best part of the game. Seeing all the different social clubs cheering for their theme made me even more excited to participate in tunes too because of how passionate they all were. The energy at the game was amazing, everyone was cheering and watching. I think it’s so cool how something as silly as college football can bring a whole student body together.”

Mitchell shares what themes she is most excited about following the reveal.

“One of my favorites is definitely EEE’s Three Ring Circus,” Mitchell explained. “I watched tunes last year and I loved the pop star theme, so I’m super excited to see what they do for a circus theme. I’m also excited for Tri Chi Tomb Raiders. I really enjoyed their theme last year, and I can’t wait to see them pull off something great this year. Of course, I’m excited for CM Flamingos. I can’t wait to learn everything and make new friends.”

Mitchell is excited to be performing with Campus Ministries this year.

“I’ve danced my entire life and I love performing in front of people,” Mitchell said. “I’m also really excited to watch everyone else’s themes. I think everyone has an amazing theme this year, and I love seeing how people interpret and perform with the themes they were given.”

Tiger Tunes 2024 will take place Oct. 9-12 in Jones Performing Art Center.