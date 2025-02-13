Andrew Peterson leads worship, reflective night at Ouachita’s Christian Focus Week

By Avery Walker, Staff Writer

The week of Feb. 2 marked a unique period on Ouachita’s calendar: Christian Focus Week. From Monday to Friday, students and staff gathered to take time and reflect on the phrase “simple and deep” and what it means for our faith.

One of the most highly anticipated events of Christian Focus Week was Andrew Peterson’s concert on Monday, Feb.y 3. An acclaimed author, singer, and songwriter, Peterson writes songs that are a mixture of deep theology, clever lyrics and a folk/bluegrass sound. Among his extensive discography are beloved songs such as “Is He Worthy” and “Dancing in the Minefields.” His literary accomplishments include “The Wingfeather Saga,” as well as its animated adaptation on Angel Studios.

Peterson’s concert was appropriately simple, consisting of two guitars and a piano. The atmosphere was intimate and deeply worshipful as Peterson invited the audience to make requests and sing along to their favorite songs.

Peterson kicked off the night with the upbeat and sincere, “Many Roads,” which reflects on the life events of the audience that have led them to be a part of Peterson’s concert. Throughout the night, he performed “Be Kind to Yourself,” “You’ll Find Your Way” and “Little Boy Heart Alive,” written for each of his three children respectively. The concert took a somber and reflective turn with “Always Good” and “In the Night,” both of which describe the hope that we have in dark times and God’s goodness in the valley. One of the most profound moments was when the audience stood to worship Peterson’s beautiful call-and-response song “Is He Worthy,” which borrows its lyrics from Revelation 5.

Lilia Bloomfield, a freshman Christian Studies and Nursing major, described her experience at Peterson’s concert. “I didn’t know anything about Andrew Peterson before last night, and the thing that stood out to me the most about his concert was how life-giving it was to observe someone doing what God has so obviously called them to, and how humble and joyful he was,” Bloomfield said. “The way he spoke and carried himself was a powerful reminder to me that there is an abundant life and peace to be found in Christ, and the conversations he had with us as the audience reminded me to leave behind the old and put on the new.”

Bloomfield was not alone in her analysis. Many students were touched by Peterson’s sincerity and faith. He spoke conversationally with the audience about his walk with the Lord, even politely turning down requests for songs that he wrote earlier in his career. “Back then I wrote a lot about how messed up and sinful I was,” Peterson explained in response to one such request. “Now, I don’t want to sing songs that are just me beating up on myself because the Lord saved me from that life. I want to sing to people about God’s goodness and what he did for me.”

God moved through Peterson’s music, using it to touch the hearts of those in the audience. Freshman Art and Graphic Design major Aniah Vincent explained: “I realigned myself to what God says about me and about his people,” Vincent explained. “I knew I was loved. I had several fruitful conversations after [the concert] that really shaped the way I want to live out my life: as a light on the hill. It reminded me of Romans 12:9-12 and the characteristics that describe a follower of Christ. I am so grateful that the Lord used him to speak to so many of us that night.”

Peterson’s concert was consistent with the theme for Christian Focus Week. While the acoustic set and conversational nature of his concert added to the atmosphere of simplicity, there was great depth in the theology of his lyrics and the way God moved among the audience, all combining to create a musical experience that was both “simple and deep.”