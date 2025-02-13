Ouachita Baptist Softball Team Gears Up for Season with Focused Goals

By Jordan Dallimore, Staff Writer

The Ouachita Baptist University softball team has already kicked off their season, and players are excited about the journey ahead. After months of rigorous preparation, the Tigers are ready to compete and put their hard work into action.

The team’s goals for the season focus on being present and competing in every moment. Emma Scales, a sophomore catcher, explained that the main objective for this season is to focus on the present rather than looking too far ahead. “We’re aiming to be where our feet are. We are focused on competing in everything we do,” she says. The team is also determined to reach the GAC tournament this season. Sophomore infielder Baylee King is confident that the Tigers are up for the challenge. “We’re ready to prove ourselves and push through the competition,” King said. “The team has the potential to compete with higher ranked teams in the conference.”

Practices have been filled with energy, and the team’s chemistry is stronger than ever. Scales shared that the Tigers have been focusing on inner squad scrimmage” to develop both their skills and their unity. “You can see chemistry on the field anywhere you look,” Scales said. “The players have bonded through these scrimmages, and it has created an environment of trust.” King agrees, noting that the team’s energy is unmatched. “This year’s team has what it takes to compete with the higher ranked teams in the conference,” King explained.

The Tigers are especially excited to play against teams outside of their own squad. After weeks of training and scrimmages, the team is eager. “It’s super exciting to finally get to play against people other than our teammates,” Scales said. . For King, the upcoming conference games are what they are most looking forward to. “We’re ready to show everyone what we’ve got,” Kings said. With high expectations, the Tigers are ready to take on the competition.

Along with their team goals, individual players have been working hard to improve their skills. Scales credits the leadership from last season’s seniors, who set a strong foundation for the team’s culture. “[The seniors last year] laid the groundwork for us to keep getting better,” Scales explained. The players have been putting in extra hours outside of practice, working on everything from hitting to defense. King has spent time refining her skills. “I work on becoming quicker with transitions and perfecting my double plays with our shortstop, Remington Adams,” King stated. Building a strong connection in the middle infield is essential, and King’s focus on these details will help elevate the team’s overall performance.

With their first home game already behind them, the Tigers are looking ahead to the rest of the season with confidence. Their next home game is on Friday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. against Arkansas – Pine Bluff, marking a chance for the team to continue their momentum. With their energy, focus, and determination, the Tigers are set to have an exciting season ahead. “I’m super pumped for this season,” Scales said.

Both her and King are excited to see their teammates achieve everything they’ve worked for during the offseason. RollTigs!