Celebrating Halloween as a Christian

By Jordan Dallimore, Staff Writer

October 25, 2023

Halloween, celebrated on Oct. 31, is known widely for its spooky and eerie themes. Due to its pagan origins, some Christians and denominations tend to back away from celebrating this day.

Halloween is tied to the Celtic Festival of Samhain, a pagan celebration to ward off ghosts and celebrate the coming harvest.

As a Christian, I never saw Halloween as an evil, pagan holiday. I saw it as a day I got to dress up and go trick-or-treating. My main concern would be the next day at school when my classmates compared how much candy they got the night before. I wanted them to know I had gotten the most!

The biggest concern my parents had with my costumes as a kid would be if I wore devil-inspired costumes, which I didn’t have an interest in at the time and still don’t.

I believe costumes are a way for people to express their creativity, and they also embrace a specific theme. Some Christians, when walking into stores like Spirit Halloween may take offense to costumes that come off as sacrilegious, involving religious elements. I believe it’s important for people to be respectful when dressing up for Halloween, and it can be distasteful to dress up in a costume that contradicts the true meaning and representation of a person’s beliefs.

There are many ways to still celebrate Halloween in a respectful way while still honoring your faith. Focusing on the fun aspects rather than the scary aspects can allow Christians to still celebrate the holiday. Hallie Vaught, a junior communications major, explained how she celebrates Halloween with an optimistic outlook.

“It’s a time to create memories,” Vaught said. “It’s fun to dress up with my friends and eat a lot of candy. We always look back on the holiday with fondness.”

With a similar mindset, to cherish the holiday in a different sense than tradition, my home church has allowed for members to participate in Halloween in a different way. Instead of the traditional door-to-door “trick-or-treating,” my church holds a “trunk-or-treating” get together. This event, open to everyone, includes hayrides, candy, dressing up and fellowship. This allows communities to come together and celebrate Halloween in a more lighthearted way.

Halloween may be seen as a scary and eerie-themed holiday for many. Because of this, it’s essential for Christians of every denomination to honor their faith and values on this day. Some Christians may avoid Halloween altogether. Others will just avoid what they find “evil.” Either way, Halloween is a diverse holiday that can be tailored to align with personal values.