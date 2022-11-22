Devotional: Change is inevitable

By Madeline Babb, Guest Writer

November 11, 2022

Fall brings excitement into the air. Freshly colored landscape of orange, red and yellow and a slight crisp in the air that feels rejuvenating. Fall is a favored season by many, especially in the South. But why? What is it about the colder change in the weather that creates such a warm feeling inside? While the beauty of the fallen leaves and “flannel” weather are surely reasons to make autumn your favorite season, there is something that us as humans thrive off of, and that’s change. Fall creates a different atmosphere, it means change is going to occur. Fall signals that the holiday season is quickly approaching. The dog days of summer are coming to an end.

Our life can be compared to the changing of the seasons. Change is scary, when you know it is coming–just like we know fall will come quickly after summer–we can face it head on. Change is inevitable; it can be something that happens over time: it can be something that happens in an instant. But we do not have to be afraid because we have Jesus.

College in and of itself is a huge change in our lives, our first time living away from home, making our own decisions about what life after college will look like. In Hebrews 13:8, the author says, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” No matter the circumstances, Jesus is right beside us. Think about Mary’s story, the mother of Jesus. When the Lord told her she would become the mother of the Savior of the World, that had to be a pretty big shock. Because of this change, her life would never be the same. There is no doubt she had her own anxieties and questions about the entire situation, but she clung to the Lord and he never led her astray. That is a grand example of change, but I am sure you can relate in some sense. It is normal to worry and even be uncertain about change that is happening in your life, but it does not make God any less God and his plan any less valid.

In Philippians 4:6, it says, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” Jesus knows that in this life we are going to face situations that make us worry, but it is important to remember that Jesus hears us, he wants to know your heart and hear from you and he can bring you eternal peace. Just as the seasons change, as we expect fall to come and go, we should expect change in our own lives.

Remember this truth: through every circumstance, through every up and down in life, the Lord is standing beside you and he will never forsake you. Think about how beautiful the Lord uses change through each of the seasons, and now just imagine how beautiful he can make change in your life too!