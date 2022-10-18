Movie Review: Hocus Pocus 2

By Wyatt Ashlock

October 14, 2022

Lock up your children! It’s been 29 years since Max Denison (Omri Katz), Dani Denision (Thora Birch), Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and Thackery Binx (Sean Murray) defeated The Sanderson Sisters. However on this All Hollow’s Eve, the black flame candle has been relit resurrecting the sisters. Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler), Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) are ready to cast a spell of revenge on all of Salem and a coven of three high school girls, Becca (Whitney Peak), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), are the only ones who stand in the way of the sisters from causing hocus pocus around Salem.

Director, Anne Fletcher, tells a compelling story that pays tribute to the original but puts a fresh twist on it.

The script, written by Jen D’Angelo, brings many references from the original film that will make the viewers want to run amok, amok, amok! D’Angelo even is able to wrap up a few of the questions that viewers were curious about when the original ended. The story had some great twists and had a very compelling message about the importance of friendships.

Midler, Parker and Najimy were phenomenal in this film. They brought their characters back to the screen, acting as if they had never left. Their chemistry is undeniably one of the best parts of the film.

Peak, Escobedo and Buckingham are the heart of the story. They do a great job at carrying the story and getting the audience invested in their journey despite many of us, including myself, only pressing play to see the return of The Sanderson Sisters.

The special effects were great for the most part. Every once in a while in the film there was something that might not have looked as authentic as it could have, but it did not take away from my enjoyment of the film.

Composer, John Derby, casts his own spell to make an enchanting score that helps bring the sequel to life. Derby creates two new songs that The Sanderson Sisters bring to life with their musical talents. He even adds a bewitching twist to a song from the 70s that will put a spell on the audience.

Disney has done many sequels over the years that have fallen flat, but “Hocus Pocus 2” is not one of them. It was a fun rollercoaster from beginning to end with a fun story and a great message, making it the best way to kick off the spooky season. “Hocus Pocus 2” is available to stream now exclusively on Disney+, earning a score of 4 out of 5 tiger paw.