Full circle moment for Georgia Richards

By Layten Goudy, Guest Writer

Students may recognize the pop-up events like the themed meal days or free snacks in the middle of campus. But behind the events is someone who once stood in the same lines and lived similar rhythms of campus life. For Georgia Richards, Ouachita isn’t just a place she studied and received a degree. It’s a place that made her who she is and now welcomes her back in bigger ways.

Richards graduated in May of 2025 and earned a degree in Communications with a minor in Business Administration. During her time as a student, she was deeply involved across campus. She served as OSF president, worked as an assistant producer for the Ouachita News Show, wrote stories with the Ouachita marketing team and served in Campus Ministries. These experiences helped her discover her strengths like leadership and event coordination.

Aside from her involvement at Ouachita, Richards had several professional opportunities that taught her to manage logistics while staying people-focused. She worked as an event intern at Arkansas Business Publishing Group, worked as a communications assistant at Group Living in Arkadelphia and served as a lead event assistant for Amanda Reed Weddings in Northwest, Arkansas.

“It feels full-circle,” Richards said. “Ouachita shaped who I am, and now I get to pour that back into the campus community.” Even before graduation, Richards had multiple job offers. She was approached by her now-boss, Jon Fitzgerald, in the cafeteria one day while she was a student. He told her there was a marketing manager of Sodexo position open and to just think about applying. “I felt a real sense of calling,” Richards said. “It aligned perfectly with my skills and my heart for this campus.” Richards decided in February of 2025 to take on the new position.

As Sodexo’s marketing manager, Richards acts as a liaison between Sodexo and Ouachita. She manages client relations while overseeing campus-wide communications such as social media, emails and corporate marking reports. She plans and executes pop-up events and themed activities as well as collaborates with Sodexo teams across a regional district spanning five states.

Events range from popsicle giveaways and National Ice Cream Cone Day to Cheeseburger Day. One standout success was Late Night Snacks after club night during Tiger Tunes week. There were around 700 attendees. Richards’s familiarity with Ouachita culture came in handy then because she remembers what it was like after a long night of Tiger Tunes. Students are typically hungry and yet nothing in Arkadelphia is open. She understands what students need and want, and she works to meet those needs in ways that are both efficient and fun.

Richards credits her interns as an essential part of the success of the pop-up events and everything OBU Campus Dining promotes. The team tries to brainstorm typically two weeks before the new month starts. “We try to plan based on what the vibes of campus are and what students need,” Richards said. They have learned that adaptability is key. There was one event where they planned to give out Tacos 4 Life punch in the middle of campus, but it ended up being 30º outside, so they decided to pivot to giving out hot chocolate.

There have been many lessons through various events on campus. This role was new for Richards, but the most rewarding part of her role is staying connected to the Ouachita community. Through creativity and collaboration, she continues to make campus feel like home.