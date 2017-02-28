Going to college not all about the money

The main reason why I chose to come here to Ouachita is for the Christian studies department. I wanted to study to become a missionary, and after visiting campus a few times, I knew that this was the best place for me.

That being said, I had a few people come to me with concerns when they discovered that I was majoring in Christian studies. They told me that I should probably add some other major on top of it, something practical, so that I could find a way to make a living on the side of ministry. While they had good intentions, it rubbed me the wrong way. I quickly added a second major to appease them.

I’m sure I’m not the only Christian studies major who has faced this problem. Even though people mean well, it’s disconcerting to have those closest to you suggest that you weren’t thinking about the long-term effects that ministry would have on your finances.

When you submit to your call to ministry, it’s kind of a given that money isn’t the goal. We’re aware of the fact that we won’t make a lot of money. We don’t go into ministry for that; we go because God told us to do it.

It’s true that a college education opens a lot more doors when it comes to the career pool, and it’s becoming increasingly harder to get a job that pays enough to live on that doesn’t require a college degree. However, a lot of people seem to forget that colleges were first created as higher-learning institutions. One was free to study whatever they wished once they were enrolled in a university.

Christian studies students are far from the only people who encounter this problem, but it seems even more prevalent among us. I had people from my own church suggest that I take up a second major “just in case.” There’s a major problem with this line of thinking: people are suggesting that I trust myself instead of relying upon God.

My faith in Christ is intrinsically based upon my relying on God for every aspect of my life. This includes what I’ll do after college. If God wants me to drop everything I’m doing and travel half-way around the world to share the Gospel, I’ll do it. If he wants me to work in a church here in Arkadelphia for the rest of my life, I will. The point is, I’m allowing God to guide me in choices I make in life.

God called me to missions in my junior year of high school; naturally, this changed up my plans on what I was going to study in college. My church back home in Little Rock has long ties to Ouachita, so it naturally became the first stop in the college tour. The Christian studies department immediately stood out to me, and I realized that I’d love to study missions here. While I did apply to another school shortly after, I knew where I’d be going after high school.

Even though I had several people tell me to consider another major, I knew that I was supposed to study missions. That was clear to me, even if it wasn’t to others. This next step was going to greatly benefit me for what followed after college. That being said, I don’t regret that decision at all. Studying missions here has opened my mind and expanded my knowledge of the Bible and its teachings. I’ve also grown in my faith, and I now feel more confident in teaching others what I’ve learned as well. I would not be where I am today without the education I’m receiving here at Ouachita.

All that is to say, while it may appear impractical to some people, choosing Christian studies as my major was a fantastic decision for me. I’m sure it’s a great one for most others who have chosen the same path as me. We who are called to the ministry don’t study what we study for the money. Money is simply a means by which we live. We have dedicated our lives to doing ministry.

This is not to discount those who do go into lucrative careers, but this is an argument to give those, like me, who aren’t. We want to be validated just like those who get business or engineering degrees. Our work is important too.

– Katherine Carter, opinions editor