Fellowship of Christian Athletes fosters a love for Christ and a love for sports

Fellowship of Christian Athletes is a group of students who have a love for Christ and a love for sports. They meet every other week on Wednesday at 8 p.m. FCA is not exclusive to athletes. Non student-athletes are more than welcome to attend and are highly encouraged to join. The location moves each week so that the focus is not just for one group. The most common places for FCA to meet are the indoor facility by the intramural fields, SPEC and the wrestling complex. All that is needed to get involved is to just show up.

FCA meetings begin by playing a game such as dodgeball, ultimate Frisbee or tiger ball. After the game, they have a devotion. The devotion is given by a different person each week so that the teaching is different at every meeting. Also, there is often a snack provided. After the devotion, some nights they will break up into small groups. The groups will talk about what the speaker has discussed and how they can apply what was said to their lives.

Currently, they are going through a series on unity. They are using the story and movie of “Woodlawn” as a basis for the series. This is the first series that FCA has done at OBU. The unity series is six weeks long, and the group is now going into its third week.

Ricky and Lydia Rogers lead FCA and give a guiding hand in the direction that the group goes. The team helps coordinate and advertise for events that are sponsored by the group.

“FCA has given me the opportunity to share the light of Christ to my friends who are athletes and has helped grow me as an individual as well,” said Ethan Edwards, a junior history and secondary education major on the FCA leadership team.

For more information about FCA, visit www.twitter.com/fcaobu.

– By John Sharp, staff writer