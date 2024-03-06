Making the most of spring break in the Natural State

By Kelsie Lawhon, Staff Writer

Spring break is coming soon. Ouachita students know better than most college students that

living in a small town like Arkadelphia forces you to get creative in order to have fun. For the students that let spring break sneak up on them, or those that don’t have the money to spend the week at the beach, here are some things that you can do in Arkadelphia, or your hometown, that are virtually free.

For the students that will be staying in Arkadelphia over break, local exploration would be a good

way to spend your free time. The Caddo River and Lake Degray may be too cold to swim in, but that

doesn’t mean you can’t take your hammock out or go fishing. There are also plenty of walking trails to

trek while talking with a friend, listening to some music or listening to your favorite podcast.

The Clark County Historical museum is also a good place to visit on your exploration of Arkadelphia. This train depot turned museum holds Clark County historical artifacts that are worth seeing.

A little further down Walnut Street, past the Clark County Historical Museum, is the Clark County Humane Society. Stop in and visit some of the animals, and you can even ask to check one out for the day.

There are also plenty of second hand stores you can stop by to update your spring wardrobe, like The Beehive, Young Forever Consignment and Lighthouse Ministries.

For those that might want to take a day or weekend trip this spring break, Hot Springs is another

great option for students to explore, and it is only around an hour away. Bathhouse Row has tasty

restaurants, places to shop and beautiful trails to walk.

Another attraction that is only around an hour away is The Heritage House of Montgomery County. This museum highlights the effects that the timber and quartz crystal industry as well as Lake Ouachita had on Montgomery County in the 19th and the 20th century.

Of course our state capitol, Little Rock, is also a great place to explore and there is lots to do

there. You could visit the Clinton Library, the Museum of Discovery or the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

You could also walk the river trail downtown or even climb Pinnacle Mountain.

There are plenty of things for Oauchita students to do over spring break that don’t cost any

money at all and that don’t require much planning. So, get out and enjoy your break in the Natural State.