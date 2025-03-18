New coffee truck ‘The Daily Drip’ brings fresh flavors and community spirit to Arkadelphia

By Camryn Stroupe, Opinions Editor

A new coffee stop has arrived to the Arkadelphia community: The Daily Drip Coffee Shop. Located at 1408 N. 10th Street on the way from Ouachita’s campus to Caddo Valley, the simple but stylish white coffee truck is noticeable from the highway. Owned by Henderson State University student Mackenzie Johns, the truck offers coffees and Red Bull rechargers of a variety of flavors.

I visited the shop mere days after opening, and the friendly atmosphere was evident even from outside the coffee truck. Their most popular drink, the “Sunday Morning” latte, featured a signature salted caramel, vanilla and maple syrup taste. I thoroughly enjoyed it as a lighter coffee option in its adorable custom-designed black and white cup.

I also tried the “Sunset” Red Bull recharger and loved the twist of strawberry, mango and orange. Though the “Sunday Morning” tasted great, I enjoyed the “Sunset” even more. It was perfectly proportioned, with just enough syrup for the flavors to sweeten and stand out without them overpowering the energy drink.

Senior Shelby Cheek ordered the “Brittani,” a blended chocolate mocha frappuccino. “It had a strong chocolate flavor with a smoother texture blend,” Cheek said. “It reminds me of a coffee-chocolate milkshake.”

Johns spoke about the coffee truck being a labor of love. “Me and my stepdad, Cole Farmer, started the truck,” Johns said. They bought the truck together as step-father and step-daughter and put together Johns’ dream.

Johns started the truck in order to help pay for her graduate degree in mental health counseling at Henderson State University “I’m in school at Henderson to be a mental health therapist, and have two more years left and need a flexible job,” Johns said. “I have classes in school at Henderson in the evenings and thought that this would be a great opportunity to start the shop.”

The truck has experienced success so far, with a wide reach on social media and positive reviews. On their Facebook page, reviewers report a positive atmosphere and good quality drinks, and all questions posed by potential customers are answered quickly by the business.

Johns spoke about the outpouring of love of the Arkadelphia community into her new business. “We’re just taking it day by day now,” Johns said. “We appreciate all the customers and business we have every day.”

The Daily Drip is open on weekdays from 5:30am to 2:00pm, and on Saturdays from 5:30am to 12:00pm. A new shop with a great cause, I will definitely be back to support and to grab my new favorite Red Bull drinks!