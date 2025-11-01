OBU Kinesiology Club Celebrates “Exercise is Medicine” Month

By Owen Morgan, Staff Writer

October is “Exercise is Medicine” month, so the topic of movement and health is on people’s minds. Ouachita’s kinesiology department seeks to foster this month and encourages people to view physical activity as an important aspect of a well rounded life. Anna Derby, vice president of the kinesiology club, summed up kinesiology as “the scientific study of human movement and how our bodies function and adapt.” She continued, “Kinesiology connects the science behind the movement of the body and applies it in practical ways, such as exercise, rehabilitation, sports, and overall wellness.”

“Kinesiology is really the way we move—the study of human movement,” said Dr. Terry DeWitt, Director of Graduate Studies in Kinesiology. The faculty in this department have the benefit of drawing from real-world experience. They are able to serve the students through the adaptation of their work preceding their time in the classroom. “The unique backgrounds and credentials of the professors within this department help provide a versatile learning environment for students,” Derby explained.

The study of kinesiology is versatile and can be seen in various professions. For students like Derby, this versatility means that kinesiology is more than a subject—it’s preparation for a wide range of careers. Graduates find work in a variety of careers, including athletic training, cardiac rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapy and clinical exercise physiology.

To prepare students for life post graduation, the department includes the Ouachita Kinesiology Club. “Our kinesiology club is an outlet for our students to get some hands-on practical experience while promoting health and wellness,” said DeWitt.

The kinesiology club takes its mission to keep people moving seriously. They volunteer at the Group Living home to help people with special needs get exercise, and they also visit public schools to help reduce the chances of ACL tears. The club even plays a part in helping keep DeSoto Bluff clean. These efforts have not gone unnoticed. The American College of Sports Medicine has given the OBU kinesiology club a gold standard. Ouachita was the first institution in Arkansas to receive the recognition, and is currently one of only two universities in the state to have it.

Kinesiology is extremely relevant and is essential to keeping individuals in good health. While “Exercise is Medicine” month is reaching its end, the department’s focus on physical health remains consistent. Movement matters and the department and club live by this truth.