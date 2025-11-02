De-stressing Rush Week

By Phil Byrd, Staff Writer

As the semester is past its halfway point and Christmas break is soon approaching, social clubs and eager independents alike are preparing for their Super Bowl: rush week.

Although rush is still months away and many school events will take place between now and then, many women’s clubs have started to host events intended to give their club visibility and pique the interest of independents on campus.

Chi Mu Masquerade EEE Fifties Gamma Angels in the Outfield

While clubs orchestrate and host, all planning for pre-rush events goes through the Panhellenic Council. “Panhellenic council is an organization that, in collaboration with Student Life, prepares and leads rush events,” senior Ellie Bennett, a member of the council, said. “We do a little bit of everything, from guiding groups of girls to parties during rush week, to organizing pre-rush events, to leading our own clubs through the voting process. Our purpose is to be not only a mediator between clubs and rushees (those participating in rush), but also to be an advocate for rushees as they meet clubs and make decisions.”

Rush Roundup is one of the main events that Panhellenic organizes to allow rushees the opportunity to learn about rush. “Rush Roundup is a required event for those considering rushing to learn all about how rush works and receive any information they may need,” Bennett said. “It begins with an introduction of panhellenic council members, followed by a rush night-by-night breakdown, and then a short word from each club president. After this presentation, if the girls decide they want to rush, they can give their information and pay the ten-dollar rush fee. After they’ve done this, there is time to mingle with each of the clubs.”

Another of the Panhellenic Council’s main goals is to make rush easier; not just for the clubs, but for rushees, too. “The purpose of Rush Roundup is to ensure the girls have a common understanding of how rush works and what the process will look like,” continues Bennet “This helps with the built-up nerves and tension that comes with the fall semester as the anticipation grows.”

“As someone who has rushed and experienced the club side, one of my goals is for no girl to come through this process and feel like they have to worry about every little thing they do or don’t do,” Bennett said. “I think when girls get wrapped up in appearances and feel like they have to get into a certain club or they have to portray themselves a certain way, they lose confidence, individuality and peace of mind. The last thing that any member of Panhellenic, as well as the clubs, wants is for a girl to feel like she lost herself in the process of rushing.”

Beta Beta Hayride Rho Sigma Halloween

While most events from the Panhellenic Council are tailored towards girls rush, there are opportunities for men to get to know the clubs, too. All men’s clubs host events throughout the first semester, such as Beta Beta’s Haunted Hayride, Rho Sigma’s Halloween, and Kappa Chi’s Late Night, which serve as a great opportunity for people interested in rushing to see what these clubs are all about.