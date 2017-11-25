OBU legend Bill Vining recalls BOTR mischief

Whether you are an alum- nus and remember watching Coach Vining lead the Tiger basketball team or you are a student who attends Ouachi- ta basketball games in Bill Vining Arena, chances are you know the name.

Coach Vining, however, is much more than a legendary Ouachita basketball coach –one who actually coached Larry Bird and Magic John- son on Team USA in the 1970’s. Coach Vining is a man whose name is entrenched in Battle of the Ravine folklore.

Vining was actually a two- sport athlete for the Tigers when he was a student from 1947 to 1950. He started out playing football his freshman year, but then quit the team as basketball rolled around –he was the star post player for the Tigers all four years of his college career. During his sophomore year, the football coach strongly encouraged (you could even say forced) Vining to dress out for a foot- ball game halfway through the season. Vining played a strong game with no practice under his belt and earned the starting defensive end job for the next three seasons.

Ouachita was a much dif- ferent place when Vining was a student. As an 18-year-old, Vining rode to the school from Eudora, Ark. in the bed of a friend’s pick-up truck. When he arrived, he real- ized he had not applied to the school and therefore did not have a dorm room, so he went to the president’s house in the middle of campus and begged for a room. The presi- dent was able to secure him one, and so Vining became a Ouachita student.