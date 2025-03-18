The Work of a Blowfish: Celebrating 30 years of cracked rear view with Mark Bryan

By Sam Bennett, Staff Writer

I had the privilege of sitting down with Mark Bryan, the lead guitarist of Hootie & the Blowfish, to talk about the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, Cracked Rear View. Released on July 5, 1994, the album quickly captured the hearts and ears of millions and became one of the best-selling records in U.S. history, boasting over 20 million copies sold worldwide. As we dove into the album’s legacy, Bryan reflected on the band’s whirlwind rise to fame, sharing stories from the studio and the surreal journey that followed its release.

“It all happened really quick at a very young age, and it was impossible to put it in perspective back then,” Bryan said, recalling how fast their lives changed after their seminal freshman album hit the airwaves. “We were playing clubs one year and then amphitheaters the next. Then out of nowhere, we had the biggest-selling record on the planet. It’s all still a little surreal.”

It’s hard to believe that three decades have passed since Cracked Rear View made its debut, propelling Hootie & the Blowfish from local college bars in South Carolina to global stardom and making household names out of musicians like Bryan and the band’s frontman, Darius Rucker. The album, featuring hits like “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You,” garnered the band two Grammy Awards in 1995, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for “Let Her Cry.” These songs became anthems for a generation and are still beloved today.

Bryan also touched on a more modern interpretation of their music—Post Malone’s 2021 cover of “Only Wanna Be With You,” the third single from Cracked Rear View.

“I was kind of blown away by it,” Bryan said.”I have one beef with it, and that is, he changed the Dolphins to that team from Dallas that I will not mention.” Despite the lyrical tweak, Bryan praised Malone’s take, calling him a “legit, sincere fan.”

But the band’s story didn’t end there. In fact, they’ve maintained a dedicated following and continue to evolve musically. The band wrapped up a very successful tour in the summer of 2024 and released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 classic, “For What It’s Worth.” “We all absolutely love the song and jumped at the opportunity to cut it,” Bryan said. “We’re thrilled with how it turned out; it’s a great fit for us.”

As if that weren’t enough to keep Bryan busy, he’s also recently released his fourth solo album, Popped. Known for his versatility, Bryan revealed that Popped showcases his broad range of influences. “I’ve got everything from like a ska track and a reggae track to a little bit of a Latin pop track and some old-timey sounding stuff,” Bryan said. “I just let the songs lead me where they go.”

It’s clear that while Hootie & the Blowfish may be celebrating a major milestone, their creative drive is far from slowing down. As Cracked Rear View turns 30, its impact continues to be felt across generations. Hootie & the Blowfish’s music has a timeless quality, appealing to listeners both young and old.

For those who want to dive deeper into the band’s legacy, don’t miss the full conversation with Mark Bryan on OBU-FM, available wherever you stream your podcasts. Follow us on Instagram @obu.fm.pod for updates.