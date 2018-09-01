OSF reveals Tiger Tunes themes 2018

It’s every Ouachitonian’s favorite time of year again. Although this year homecoming will be a little bit earlier than normal, students, faculty, staff and alumni are just as ecstatic about the event that makes Ouachita, Ouachita: Tiger Tunes. This year, Tiger Tunes will be “over the hill,” as people from across Ouachita’s campus and beyond celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Today, students gathered in the Evans Student Center to partake in the Ouachita Student Foundation’s annual tradition of revealing the themes for the award winning musical variety show that raises scholarship funds for students. Listed below are this year’s themes. Stay tuned to The Signal for everything Tiger Tunes!

The Women of Chi Delta: Boot Camp

The Men of Rho Sigma: Secret Agents

The Women of Tri Chi: Boxers

The Men of Beta Beta: Gold Rush

The Men and Women of Student Life: Hunting Season

The Men of Kappa Chi: Castaways

The Women of EEE: E-E-E What’s Your Emergency?

The Men of Eta Alpha Omega: Magicians

The Women of Chi Mu: Muses

The Men and Women of Campus Ministries: Swiss Alps

For more information on Tiger Tunes visit www.obu.edu/tigertunes.

(Photo by Danielle Sourber)