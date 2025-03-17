Battle of the Ravine intramural basketball championship recap

By Jordan Dallimore, Staff Writer

The Battle of the Ravine (BOTR) intramural basketball championship brought out the best in both Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) and Henderson State University (HSU) as their teams went head-to-head for the title. With a trophy and campus bragging rights on the line, the competition was intense. OBU’s women’s team, HardcorEEE, dominated their game, while the men’s team, Beta Black, fought hard in a close matchup but came up just short.

On the women’s side, HardcorEEE delivered a dominant performance, defeating Henderson’s championship team 44-25. From the outset, their chemistry and aggressive play set the tone, allowing them to take control early in the game.

A key moment came when Ellie Bennett excelled in the paint. “I knew our team was going to win when we put Ellie inside on offense, and she was either wide open for a jumper or grabbing rebounds and putting them back up for two,” said senior Ryli Russ. With a strong inside presence and fast-paced ball movement, HardcorEEE steadily extended their lead, leaving Henderson struggling to keep up.

The game wasn’t without challenges. Henderson played tough defense, and foul trouble forced HardcorEEE to adjust. “The most challenging part was probably how tight the defense was and our foul count,” Russ said. “We responded well, but you could tell the stakes were higher with how fast-paced and aggressive the game was.”

When the final buzzer sounded, HardcorEEE celebrated their championship win in style. “Winning BOTR and the OBU side of the championship was an unforgettable moment,” Russ said. “After the win, the girls all picked me up, and we threw up #1’s for a picture. It felt amazing.”

On the men’s side, Beta Black battled in a close, hard-fought game but ultimately came up short. Unlike the women’s final, this matchup was back-and-forth, with both teams trading baskets and defensive stops. The energy was high, and every possession mattered as both teams fought for the win.

Though Beta Black didn’t take home the title, their effort and intensity were undeniable. The game showcased strong teamwork, clutch plays, and tough defense—everything that makes the BOTR championship special.

Beyond the competition, the BOTR intramural championship is about school spirit and tradition. It provides players with the opportunity to represent their school, connect with teammates, and compete in a rivalry that is deeply meaningful to both OBU and HSU students.

For Russ, playing with HardcorEEE was just as rewarding as winning. “These girls were so fun to play with,” she said. “You could tell we all played competitively in high school, but we meshed so well as a team.”

The BOTR championship is more than just a game; it’s a tradition that brings out the best in competition and creates unforgettable moments for everyone involved, showcasing why this event remains so important.