Ouachita’s 10-minute play festival will take place Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m., with auditions for student actors being held on Wednesday, March 8 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 9 from 2:30-4:00 p.m in Verser theater.

Any student interested can participate in a show or apply for a director position. After actors are cast, the student directors will receive their scripts and be given only 30 minutes to look over the scripts and familiarize themselves with the play before meeting their cast.

Rehearsal is set for Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. The final performance will take place just 24 hours later.

“This festival is unique among theatrical productions at Ouachita,” said sophomore, musical theater major Michaela Finley. “While most productions take months of planning, preparation and rehearsals, this festival features a condensed production schedule.” Finley is taking on the role of triumvirate, not to be mistaken with a director. This year’s three triumvirates—Shelby Spears, Nadalie Gill and Michaela Finley—are the backbone of the production. They pick the shows to be performed and choose the actors and directors for each show. Their main job consists of behind-the-scenes work during the play, ensuring that everything runs smoothly.

“I like that I have a hand in helping make the process happen because the students love it,” Finley said.

While Finley is new to the role of triumvirate, Spears and Gill are veterans to the festival role. “I’m already enjoying planning the festival because of the cool people I get to work and collaborate with,” Finley said.

Overall, the 10-minute play festival provides a great opportunity for students to get involved, step out of their comfort zone, try out acting and make memories.

“People should participate because it’s lots of fun, you get to make new friends and get a taste of the theatrical life,” Spears said.

“It’s a cool opportunity for students who aren’t theatre majors, but [who] like to perform or would like to just give it a try and have fun doing it,” Finely said. “It’s a short time, but a blast…especially when it comes time to perform. I encourage [students] to put [themselves] out there and take a chance.”

