A Week in Search of Sisterhood

On Jan. 19 2026, 175 girls began the process of Rush at Ouachita Baptist University, each carrying nerves, hope and excitement as they searched for their forever sisterhood and a place they could run home to. Rush is more than mingling with the different social clubs on campus; it is how girls can find their forever community, lifelong friendships and begin to find their home away from home.

At the very core of rush week is Panhellenic, a group made up of two girls from each club on campus. Panhellenic works endlessly to ensure that the rush process runs smoothly for every girl involved. “The organizational side is overwhelming at times, but my time with the girls in my group and our conversations make it so worth it,” said Ellie Bennet, co-president of Panhellenic.

Throughout the week, Panhellenic relays information to clubs regarding girls attending each party, and what clubs they are interested in. Most importantly, they are the ones the rushees can turn to if they are feeling conflicted, worried and anxious. Panhellenic members do not affiliate with their clubs for the months leading up to rush week to ensure that rushees can talk to them in confidence without swaying their opinions on clubs. “We are mostly there to talk about any feelings or questions the girls have, since this can be a very stressful week,” said Bree Steinfeldt, co-president of Panhellenic.

While Panhellenic works diligently behind the scenes to guide and support the rushees throughout the process, current club members experience this week from a totally different, yet equally meaningful, perspective. For the clubs, rush is about making genuine connections and welcoming potential new members into their space with open arms. For junior Sophie McFarland, it is an honor and joy to be a part of their experiences, even if it is just for a short period of time. “My favorite moment from rush week was seeing the girls I knew from the previous semester flourish and step out of their comfort zone. Whether those girls rushed my own club, or whether they found home at another club, watching these girls find belonging makes rush so worth it,” said McFarland.

However, as meaningful as finding a club can be, rush week does not look the same for every girl. Some go through the process and choose not to pledge. “Sometimes rushees do not get invites back to the clubs they wanted, and it is heartbreaking. However, knowing the Lord has them in His hands gives me peace, trusting that He is guiding them exactly where they are meant to be,” said Steinfeldt.

While social clubs are not the only thing that Ouachita has to offer, they remain a significant part of the community on campus, fostering connections, growth and a sense of belonging. In the weeks to come, as girls are getting used to their newfound community and building friendships, McFarland hopes, “They create loving and lasting relationships that go far beyond sharing letters. I also encourage the girls who decided not to pledge to remain confident in the friendships they are building and to stay steadfast in their walk with the Lord, for He is the one who gives us our worth and identity.” Whether a girl finds her home within a club or continues her journey elsewhere, rush is a reminder that everyone has an intentional path in this world.