Jan. 9, 2026
A Christmas tradition on Ouachita's campus | Photo by Joshua Rhine
A Christmas tradition on Ouachita's campus | Photo by Joshua Rhine

Christmas on Ouachita Street

December 17, 2025

By Avery Walker, Copy Editor

In the midst of finals preparations and studying, students were invited to take a break and focus on the Christmas season at Ouachita’s beloved event, Christmas on Ouachita Street. Put on by Student Life on Dec. 1, Christmas on Ouachita Street was a time for reflection and celebration as a campus before students head home for break.

Christmas on Ouachita Street is a newer tradition on campus, beginning in 2022. However, it has quickly become one of Ouachita’s most beloved holiday celebrations. To celebrate the season, students listened to a reading of the Christmas story, drank hot chocolate and participated in a tree-lighting ceremony. This event was a culmination of the hard work of Student Life, the Communications and Marketing Office, Campus Ministries, the President’s Office and Sodexo Catering.

Brook Hanna, the director of Student Life, described the reason behind this fun, seasonal celebration: “The goal is to build community and welcome the Christmas season. It’s a sweet time to share in the anticipation and wonder of the season together!” 

Throughout the years, Student Life has expanded Christmas on Ouachita Street to include several different events. “This year we added story readings and a tree lighting portion to the typical Christmas party set up,” Hanna explained. “We had to adjust due to the weather, but it was a great time!” The Christmas tree lighting was an especially memorable part of the event as scripture was read and students were encouraged to focus on what truly makes Christmas worth celebrating.

Because of students’ busy schedules, Christmas on Ouachita Street was set up as a come-and-go event. Daniel Griffin, a junior mathematics and computer science double major, was able to stop in and greatly enjoyed the time: “Christmas on Ouachita Street was really cool. Different people got up on stage and read children’s books to the audience. I really enjoyed it; I sat down for a little bit at that. All of it was pretty fun. It was a good study break.” Overall, Christmas on Ouachita Street served as a fun and festive study break for students where they could fellowship and focus on what truly matters: Christ’s birth at the first Christmas.

Post Views: 194

OBU Signal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Historic volleyball season wraps up shorter than expected | Photo by Joshua Rhine
Previous Story

Volleyball Season Recap

Latest from News

Group of guys enjoying guarding the tiger together | Photo by Matthew Correll

Battle of the Ravine Festivities

By Marin Murray, News Editor The week-long schedule of events celebrating the Battle of the Ravine will conclude with Rally on the Ravine and…
Ellie Bennet speaks to nature of rush and what to expect.

De-stressing Rush Week

By Phil Byrd, Staff Writer As the semester is past its halfway point and Christmas break is soon approaching, social clubs and eager independents…
Tri Chi Tiger Tunes Reveal | Photo by Joshua Rhine

Tiger Tunes Themes Revealed

By Lillie Tretter, Staff Writer Jones Performing Arts Center will soon be filled with singing, dancing and a whole lot of laughter as Ouachita…

About Me

Go toTop