A lil’ bit about becoming an upperclassman

By Sydni Whitfield, Sound of the Signal Podcast Host and Staff Writer

October 26, 2023

On this episode of The Sound of the Signal, Sydni and Mariah sit down to talk about the realities of becoming an upperclassman. They discuss the challenges and the wonderful aspects of this stage of life. They take a moment to reflect on their first two years of college and what advice they wish they could give themselves now.

While embracing becoming an upperclassmen, they also welcome the fall weather by talking about their favorite changes that come with the weather growing colder.