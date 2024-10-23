Nov. 12, 2024

A lil’ bit about roommates

October 23, 2024

Roommates can easily make or break your college experience. In this week’s episode, Sydni and Mariah discuss roommates. The summer before your freshman year of college, it is common to hear horror stories and be warned at least a few times by college graduates or current students to choose your roommate wisely. So how should students go about choosing a roommate? Sydni and Mariah talk about tips they have learned over the past three years on choosing a good roommate and conversations that should be held before entering a school year. They also discuss the controversial topic: should you room with your best friend?

Listen to this episode by following the link below.

Post Views: 136

OBU Signal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Tigers take down top-ranked Bison, 17-13

Next Story

Fall recipes from the Signal Staff

Latest from The Sound of the Signal

A lil’ bit about senior year

By Online Editor-in-Chief, Sydni Worley In the spring semester of their freshman year at Ouachita, Sydni and Mariah became friends in the news room…

A lil’ bit about healthy habits

By Sydni Whitfield, Sound of the Signal Podcast Host and Staff Writer September 6, 2023On this week’s episode, Sydni and Mariah reflect over daily…

About Me

Go toTop