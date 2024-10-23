A lil’ bit about roommates

Roommates can easily make or break your college experience. In this week’s episode, Sydni and Mariah discuss roommates. The summer before your freshman year of college, it is common to hear horror stories and be warned at least a few times by college graduates or current students to choose your roommate wisely. So how should students go about choosing a roommate? Sydni and Mariah talk about tips they have learned over the past three years on choosing a good roommate and conversations that should be held before entering a school year. They also discuss the controversial topic: should you room with your best friend?

Listen to this episode by following the link below.